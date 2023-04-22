Celtics Recent Roster Addition Viewed as Message to Grant Williams

On April 7, the Boston Celtics announced they had acquired defensive-minded forward Justin Champagnie from the Sioux Falls Skyforce to fill their 15th and final roster spot.

Yet, according to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, the addition of Champagnie was about more than just adding another defensive body to the rotation.

GRANT WILLIAMS STAYS READY! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/2wECxCswBD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2023

“Champagnie has a lot of potential as a defensive wing,” The executive said. “It is a bit of a message to Grant Williams, like, ‘Hey, we will be OK if you leave.’ And they could legitimately look at him as a player they want to bring along.”

Grant Williams is currently in the final few months of his rookie-scale contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season after failing to agree on terms for a contract extension last summer.

Grant Williams Focused on Winning a Championship

During an April 10 interview with Sam Yip of HoopsHype, Grant Williams was asked about his plans for the future, to which the Celtics wing responded that his only focus was on helping Boston win a championship – and that his future can wait until after the season.

Grant Williams' 4th 3-PT FG is tonight's Drain of the Game! Presented By John’s Sewer And Drain Cleaning pic.twitter.com/wk2jlvOblk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2023

“Nah, you got to focus on today, brother,” Williams said. “You can’t focus on tomorrow, can only focus on what’s in front of you. For me, it’s always been about playing to the best ability that I can and winning as many titles as I can while I’m here. So after that, whatever happens, this free agency cycle, that’ll be determined this summer after, hopefully, we got the ring in my hand. So that’s the main priority. No. 1 is focused on getting this ring first.”

As Williams will be a restricted free agent, the Celtics will have the ability to match any offer sheet he signs from another team during the upcoming off-season.

Grant Williams Expected to Sign Elsewhere

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Williams will likely sign an offer sheet from another team, forcing the Celtics to match it and retain his services for the coming years.

“Boston knows Al Horford isn’t getting any younger and has no reason to believe Robert Williams III’s injury issues are going away. Letting go of a high-level depth piece might be roster malpractice…Prediction: Williams signs an offer sheet elsewhere, but Boston matches it,” Buckley wrote.

Williams has been with the Celtics since being drafted with the 22nd overall pick in 2019 and has participated in 288 regular-season games since, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from the perimeter.

Grant Williams drains a three just before the end of the quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5P0zO6DQoP — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2023

Furthermore, Williams has also been apart of 46 playoff games, including the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals in 2022, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Still, if Williams’ focus is on helping Boston win a championship, he will get another chance to impress on Sunday, April 22, when the Celtics face off against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth game of the first-round playoff series, which the Celtics currently lead 2-1.