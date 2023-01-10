Jayson Tatum Goes Viral as Twitter Clowns Celtics Star’s Fashion Choice

Following the Boston Celtics January 9 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Jayson Tatum had Celtics’ Twitter in a frenzy due to a questionable fashion choice, as he sported an oversized fluffy blue coat in his post-game press conference.

The coat is a vibe pic.twitter.com/jzS5hu4G7O — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 10, 2023

As the image of Tatum’s latest fashion choice began to make its way around social media, fans began to crack jokes unapologetically – with many noting that he resembled ‘The Cookie Monster’ from Sesame Street due to the color profile of the fur.

“wondering where Cookie Monster went…#Celticswin,” Twitter user @BPatriquin wrote.

“WHO KILLED THE COOKIE MONSTER I WANT ANSWERS,” @CealeyGodwin Tweeted.

“Every day he kills a muppet,” @PhilDICarlo71 responded.

Those comments came after Tatum had helped the Celtics maintain their lead despite a sluggish ending to the third quarter and a difficult start to the fourth. Over 37 minutes of playing time, Tatum provided the Celtics with 32 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

Jayson Tatum Could Miss Out On All-Star Team

According to Richard Jefferson, who was speaking on a January 9 episode of the Road Tripping podcast, Tatum could miss out on an All-Star selection due to facing competition from Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokoumnpo in the Eastern Conference.

Why Jayson Tatum Will Be Snubbed As An All-Star Starter Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye debate Jayson Tatum's candidacy as a starter in the All-Star game. 2023-01-09T17:44:52Z

“Talent-wise, and this is not disrespect, we are talking about a two-time MVP, we’re talking about Embiid that has finished second in MVP, we’re talking about KD, and their team’s in second place right now, (Tatum) is the odd man out,” Jefferson said.

Tatum has widely been considered to be contending for an MVP title this season and, as such, should be expected to make an All-Star appearance later this year. However, should Tatum fail to be selected for this year’s All-Star team, he will struggle to justify being spoken about in the same breath as other MVP candidates who will undoubtedly be part of All-Star weekend.

Jayson Tatum Praises Robert Williams

When speaking to the media following Boston’s victory over Chicago, Tatum spoke glowingly of Robert Williams, who had just made his return to the Celtics’ starting lineup since recovering from a second surgery on a torn meniscus he suffered last season – Williams has played 10 games since making his season debut against the Orlando Magic on December 16.

“Felt like we was back to normal. Obviously, [Marcus] Smart wasn’t there, but Rob looked great. It looked like he was in a great rhythm. Obviously, he made some big-time hustle play. He just gives us that lob threat, rim protection. Obviously, how well he can pass the ball. Extremely happy to have him back,” Tatum said when asked about having Williams back in the starting five.

Williams ended the contest with 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks while shooting 75% from the field and also made a serious impact when defending the Celtics rim by deterring opposing scorers from venturing into the paint. The Celtics will now be hoping that Williams can stay healthy and help them continue surging toward the post-season and, more importantly, help them return to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking.