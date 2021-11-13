Celtics Twitter Reacts to Dennis Schröder’s Performance

Dennis Schröder continued to stake his claim for a regular starting spot in the Boston Celtics regular rotation, dropping 38 points in an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his sixth start of the season, Schröder led the Celtics in scoring, going 16-for-27 from the field, while also chipping in with 8 rebounds and 3 assists per NBA Stats. This was Schröder’s third start in a row, as he continues to cover for the injured Jaylen Brown and his third-straight night of scoring 20-or-more points on an efficient clip.

In those three games, Schröder has provided some much-needed rim pressure and playmaking, dropping 13 dimes over three games while using his speed to get to the rim at will, per Basketball-Reference.

“We’ve got to find a balance. I know JT likes the mid-range jumpers, and I like them as well. But I think we’ve all got to find a balance, attacking the basket, taking threes, and jumpers, but I always try to talk them during the game, try to go to the basket and draw fouls,” Schröder told the media following the game.





Dennis Schroder on his 38 Point Explosion vs Bucks | Celtics-Bucks Postgame Interview

However, Schröder’s performance wasn’t without fault, as he turned the ball over six times, making it 15 turnovers in his last three games, according to Basketball-Reference. “But of course, me, I always try to be aggressive, putting pressure on the rim and trying to make a decision at the rim. Too many turnovers today, again, yesterday as well, and the day before, I gotta work on that,” Schröder said.

Celtics Twitter Reacts to Schröder’s Performance

Schröder has a reputation as a ball-hog who often looks for his own shot rather than to make the right play; as such, fans are split on his impact for the Celtics. But on a night where Schröder’s scoring was a primary reason for Boston returning to .500 on their season, both fans and media members were enjoying his performance.

MVP chants for Dennis Schroder. We live in an amazing place. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 13, 2021

Dennis Schroder is exactly what the Celtics wanted Kemba Walker to be — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) November 13, 2021

“Big shoutout to Dennis Schroder tonight!! 38 points and a c’s dub,” Twitter user smarfwater wrote.

“Dennis Schroeder > Kemba Lowry and Jrue Holiday,” CELTICSVSREFS wrote on Twitter.

an mvp chant for dennis schröder and i can’t tell if that’s bad or good news for the celtics — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) November 13, 2021

MVP chants for Dennis Schroder.. arrest everyone involved — We're All Clifford (@stillwork4beccy) November 13, 2021

“Dennis Schröder is getting MVP chants against the defending champs on national TV. He has 38 points,” DimersCaleb posted on Twitter.

I am here for Dennis Schroeder tbh — b 💫 (@hibritty) November 13, 2021

Schröder’s Contract Looks to Be a Steal for the Celtics

Schröder signed a one-year $5.9 million deal with the Celtics during the summer after being rumored to of turned down an $84 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Regardless of the validity of the rumors, it’s quickly becoming apparent that Brad Stevens acquired one of the best free-agency bargains of the summer in Schröder, who is on a very a team-friendly contract. This is the same Schröder that was a sixth-man-of-the-year candidate for the Oklahoma City Thunder just two seasons ago, so his impact on the Celtics should come as no surprise.

However, after what was a topsy-turvy year in Los Angeles, Schröder is rebuilding his value in Boston, leading Head Coach Ime Udoka to sing his praises following his 36-point explosion against the Bucks.

“He’s (Schroder) finding his way. He’s brought his bench role to the starting lineup. He’s been very aggressive. We like some of the matchups he had early. He got going. But we continue to let those guys know that a mismatch isn’t always for yourself, and we felt he was penetrating and making nice passes, so he did a little bit of both. But then he got hot late, and we kind of rode his hand there, other than Marcus, 12 points in that third quarter. He’s an aggressive guy, he can do both, and he had a great night tonight, which we needed.”





Ime Udoka Praises Dennis Schroder After 38 Point Peformance vs Bucks

Schröder will likely continue in his starting role when the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday, November 13th.