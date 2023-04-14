Blake Griffin Expected to Depart from Celtics, Chase Ring With Former League MVP

Since joining the Boston Celtics last summer, Blake Griffin has become a fan favorite off the bench, bringing a level of physicality and veteran leadership to a team with NBA championship aspirations.

Yet, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Griffin’s time with the Celtics could be cut short, as he may choose to look elsewhere next season, in a continued attempt to chase championship rings in the twilight of his career.

"We can't wait for the playoffs & we're going to need you guys to make this run." Blake Griffin addresses the crowd at TD Garden before the final regular season game! WATCH NOW: https://t.co/uSr28gFzzp pic.twitter.com/760maSNfhp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 9, 2023

“The full-strength Celtics won’t need him, though, and it’s fair to wonder whether any NBA team will,” Buckley wrote. “He turned 34 in March and has lost nearly all of his explosion to time. He had 42 shots at the rim this season; only eight of them were dunks. He’s also easy to exploit on the defensive end, particularly on the perimeter. Still, with his basketball IQ and offensive skills, he has a chance to latch on somewhere. Prediction: Griffin signs with the Phoenix Suns.”

Griffin, 34, has participated in 41 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.8% from deep.

Jaylen Brown Believes He Deserves All-NBA

During a recent interview with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown detailed why he believes he should make an All-NBA team this year.

“I think I’m more than deserving. This is the second-best team in the league. I’ve played nothing but winning basketball, helped lead my team and I’m in the [top] 10 in scoring and I’m efficient. I guess you look at the criteria, and I think I more than meet it. We’ve dominated for the most part of the season. I’ve been available. What more do people want,” Jaylen Brown said.

Brown has been one of the Celtics’ most consistent players this year, providing stellar offense along with a reliable defensive presence. Should Brown be selected to an All-NBA team, he will also become eligible for a supermax contract which could ensure he remains with the Celtics for his prime years.

Quin Snyder Understands The Celtics Talent Level

On April 11, the Atlanta Hawks booked their first-round match-up against the Celtics courtesy of a victory over the Miami Heat in the seven vs. eight seed match-up of the Eastern Conference. During his post-game press conference, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder shared his understanding at the challenge the awaits his team.

Quin Snyder on Facing Celtics: "It's Going to be Hard." | Hawks Postgame MIAMI, FL — Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder spoke after Atlanta earned the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night. Atlanta will now square off with the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. —————————————– FanDuel is… 2023-04-12T05:20:13Z

They’re really connected offensively,” Snyder said. “And, I think it’s more than them just having like a lot of weapons. I think they really have a feel for one another and how they play together. And you can see that in the way they play. I mean, their reads are terrific. And they’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays, and they want to do that for one another, which makes them really, really hard to guard. I think their versatility defensively is unique also, you know, some of the different lineups they can put on. I don’t know who the Defensive Player of the Year will be this year, but I know Marcus Smart. I have tonnes and tonnes of respect for him. I just think he’s one of those guys and is the heartbeat, and they’re just really good. And Joe’s (Joe Mazzulla) done a terrific job.

The Celtics will face the Hawks in the first game of their playoff series on Saturday, April 15.