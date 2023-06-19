3-Team Trade Scenario Involving Celtics ‘Could Be in Play,’ Says Analyst

The NBA offseason just had one of its biggest shakeups after the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. After the trade went down, Brian Robb of MassLive explained on June 18 how the trade could impact the Boston Celtics.

While Robb said the Celtics won’t want Paul with the money he’s being paid, he wrote how the Celtics could get involved in a deal with the Wizards.

“Boston’s clearly not going to want (Paul) at $30 million in all likelihood, but once again, three-team scenarios could be in play here with Washington if the Celtics are looking to move some salary to add some upgrades to other parts of the roster.”

Robb didn’t add which players the Celtics could potentially target, but with the trade being so fresh and with Paul a member of the Wizards until further notice, options will probably emerge later on as the offseason progresses.

Malcolm Brogdon Considered ‘Most Likely’ to Be Traded

The Celtics could look into thinning out their crowded backcourt this offseason. On June 17, NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed which of their guards is the most likely to find a new team.

“Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

On June 17, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said that Brogdon was drawing the most buzz around the league, with the Suns being the one team confirmed to be interested in him – before they traded for Beal.

“Of the four Celtics guards, Brogdon’s name has been mentioned the most among league executives this past week, although Phoenix has so far been the only team cited by several NBA voices as a suitor to have interest in the Sixth Man of the Year,” Fischer wrote.

Robb added in his article that trading for Beal puts the kibosh on a potential Celtics/Suns trade for Brogdon.

“This blockbuster deal all but eliminates any chance of a Phoenix/Boston swap now involving Brogdon barring an expansion of a Beal deal.”

Fischer added that White was considered the least likely to be traded out of the Celtics guards after his playoff performance.

“For what it’s worth, White has been described by opposing personnel as the least likely of Boston’s guards to be moved this offseason, particularly after a stellar playoff run.”

Mavericks Interested in Grant Williams

There have been a number of suitors already reportedly interested in Grant Williams. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype added another one on June 18: the Dallas Mavericks.

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports,” Scotto wrote.

Williams had an inconsistent role with the Celtics throughout the regular season and their playoff run in 2023 and will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent. If the Celtics get involved in a possible three-way trade involving Paul, that could potentially affect whether or not they keep Williams.