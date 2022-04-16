Controversial Ex-Celtic Rips NBA for Blackballing Him (or Trying to force Him into Retirement)

Just because he’s stopped playing doesn’t mean he’s stopped talking. After the Boston Celtics traded Enes Freedom to the Houston Rockets, where he was promptly waived, the politically outspoken center has yet to find a new home in the NBA. Because no NBA team has shown interest in bringing him in not too long after Freedom spoke out against China, there’s a growing belief (among Freedom’s followers) that he’s being blackballed by the NBA for his comments about China. It appears Enes himself very much believes in this conspiracy.

On April 15th, Freedom was featured in an article for the Greek publication The National Herald where he was asked about what he believes went down leading up to his supposed exodus from the NBA. Freedom said flat out that it made no sense knowing what he could do on the court.

“Last year I was in Portland and I had average doubles – doubles and we went to the playoffs,” Freedom said. “I was key. They come and tell me after a year that I forgot how to play basketball?”

Freedom went on to point out that he believes it was his anti-China comments this season that ultimately sealed his fate as an outcast. He believes that the NBA keeping him out of the league over his comments about China shows that they value their financial interests over their players’ freedom of speech.

“When I started talking about what was happening in China, the Celtics were cut off from Chinese television. That cost the NBA money. So the NBA says it stands by us for freedom of speech. I do not believe it. In other words, he stands, as long as what we say helps his pocket, otherwise they will do everything they can to finish you. I say this because they are trying to get me to retire at 29.”

No matter what anyone may think of Freedom’s political beliefs, at least he’s not backing down from them. He’s making it clear that if he plays in the NBA again, he’s bringing his outspoken beliefs with him no matter where he goes. Now whether what he believes about the league blackballing him is true or not, at least he’s not mincing any of his words.

Freedom Keeping His Options Open

In spite of Freedom’s strong beliefs regarding what the NBA thinks of him, he still hopes he can find a spot on an NBA roster.

“I know I can play another six to seven years because I love basketball, I’m healthy and I think people can see that I deserve to be in the NBA,” Freedom said. However, if coming back to the NBA isn’t an option for him at this point, he will consider playing professional basketball overseas.

“My first goal is to play in the NBA and I want to be there,” Freedom said. “However, if this does not happen, I have grown up watching Panathinaikos, Olympiakos, and other teams, while my brother, who played last year in Greece and Kolossos Rhodes, told me how good it is there.”

However, Freedom said he’d like to meet Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before making any decisions if it comes to that. That’s fair on his part. He wants to play professional basketball but he also wants to know what he’d get himself into if he were to continue to speak openly about his political views.

Well, the man deserves props for thoroughly evaluating all of his options.

Celtics Have Not Skipped a Beat Without Freedom

When Boston brought back Enes for a second stint, they did so because they wanted to conserve 35-year-old Al Horford and be cautious with injury-prone Robert Williams III. On paper, bringing Freedom back was a wise move because he’d fill in those gaps and he has familiarity with the team’s best players.

Fast forward to the NBA trade deadline and, well, no matter what the reason was, evidently the Celtics didn’t think he was worth keeping him around since they used him as a contract filler to get Daniel Theis back from Houston. In the time since they traded Freedom, they’ve posted the following numbers according to NBA.com.

Record: 20-6 (First in the NBA)

Offensive Rating: 121.6 (First)

Defensive Rating: 108.3 (First)

Net Rating: Plus-13.3 (First)

Regarding that last statistic, the next team down after the Celtics in that category was Memphis, who had a net rating of plus-7.2.

Now to say that trading Freedom away was the direct cause of their newfound success would be outright false. But frankly, that’s because they didn’t trust Enes all that much when he was available. He only played in 35 of the Celtics’ first 56 games, and he only played 411 minutes total before they traded him, according to NBA.com.

By comparison, after being re-acquired at the trade deadline, Daniel Theis appeared in 21 games – 14 less than Freedom – and played 393 minutes for them – 18 less than Freedom – so evidently, Ime Udoka and co. clearly trusted Theis a lot more as their third center than they did with Freedom.

Now, if Freedom believes that he’s being blackballed from the league because of his political beliefs, that’s his prerogative, but it’s not a good look for any NBA player’s future if the following happens:

1. Their team didn’t count on them all that much.

2. They started playing much better after they got rid of them.