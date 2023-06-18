Western Conference Team Interested in Celtics’ Grant Williams: Report

The Boston Celtics have to decide what they will do with Grant Williams this summer. With the forward approaching restricted free agency, he’ll have some suitors. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, one of those suitors is the Dallas Mavericks.

Scotto not only reported the Mavericks as one of Williams’ suitors but also added what connections Williams has to the Mavericks.

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports,” Scotto wrote.

As a restricted free agent, the Celtics can match any offer sheet Williams signs this offseason. At the same time, Williams could get an offer too rich for the Celtics’ liking. Something they also need to consider is how they would replace Williams should he leave. Will they add someone off the market to take his place, or will they rely on Danilo Gallinari, fresh off an ACL re-tear, to fill the void?

Suns Interested in Malcolm Brogdon

On June 16, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Malcolm Brogdon is among the Phoenix Suns‘ trade targets this offseason.

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

Fischer added that Brogdon has been floated the most among the Celtics’ guards, though the Suns are the only confirmed interested party.

“Of the four Celtics guards, Brogdon’s name has been mentioned the most among league executives this past week, although Phoenix has so far been the only team cited by several NBA voices as a suitor to have interest in the Sixth Man of the Year.”

It would be hard to gauge what the Suns would trade to the Celtics to make a fair deal for Brogdon, but should the Celtics look to trade him, they at least know that they have an option.

Insiders Reveal Who is ‘Most’ & ‘Least’ Likely to Be Traded

On June 17, Marc Stein revealed that Brogdon is the most likely among the Celtics guard to get traded this offseason.

“Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

In Fischer’s report about Brogdon, he added that the least likely Celtics guard to be traded is Derrick White.

“For what it’s worth, White has been described by opposing personnel as the least likely of Boston’s guards to be moved this offseason, particularly after a stellar playoff run,” Fischer wrote.

Even though Brogdon may very well get the boot, it does not necessarily mean he won’t remain with the Celtics.