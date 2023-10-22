D’Angelo Russell Shouts Out Celtics’ Derrick White Again

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White had one of his more impressive preseason highlights during the team’s finale against the Charlotte Hornets on October 19. White managed to block PJ Washington’s layup attempt while knocking the ball upward, leading to the Celtics gaining possession. Among those who noticed what Derrick White did was Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell.

After the Celtics shared the play via an Instagram reel, Russell commented on it, saying, “Told you.”

This is in reference to when Russell singled out White as his inspiration as a player on October 15.

“I think we can beat a lot of teams, and we can win a lot of games.” @Dloading's expectations for the season. pic.twitter.com/fXHR4VSpOJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 16, 2023

“I’m not using preseason as preseason. I’m using it as the first few games of the season,” Russell said, per Spectrum SportsNet’s X account. “That’s just my approach. If I look crazy doing it or picking up guys full-court, diving, and doing all that, that’s what I’m gonna be. My inspiration has been Derrick White. I wanna be Derrick White. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for what he does, makes all the winning plays, and that’s who I wanna be.”

Russell’s comments on the Celtics’ Instagram reel demonstrate that he meant what he said. Whether he can emulate White’s style on the floor is another question.

Derrick White Loves Playing for the Celtics

White is eligible for an extension with two years left on his current contract. However, both he and the Celtics have not come to an agreement. Despite that, White vocalized how much he loves playing for the Celtics.

"I love it here. That'll never change, whether I sign before the season or not" Derrick White discusses the status of a potential contract extension with the Celtics 🍀 Presented by https://t.co/RSS1SF0E1q pic.twitter.com/cG7yNhRDCh — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 17, 2023

“I love it here. It’s been great being here, being a Celtic. That’ll never change, whether I sign before the season or not. If it happens, great. If not, I’m still excited for the season and to be here,” White told reporters on October 17, per NBC Sports Boston.

Even if the two sides don’t come to an agreement before the 2023-24 season, they can re-enter talks in 2024. White has shown himself to be an excellent fit with the Celtics, as he’s played a role in Boston’s last two extended playoff runs since joining the team. He’s expected to do it again as the Celtics hope to go on another run for the coming season.

JJ Redick Can’t Believe Derrick White Was Left Off Top 100

D’Angelo Russell is not the only one who recognizes what Derrick White can do when he takes the floor. When White did not appear on ESPN’s Top 100 for 2023, former NBA player JJ Redick explained why he could not believe that White was excluded from the list.

.@jj_redick had some thoughts on ESPN's Top 100 list … Listen to the full episode of The Old Man and the Three Things with JJ, @NekiasNBA, and @stevejones20 on Amazon Music: https://t.co/JI7KOU2Ypz pic.twitter.com/7zyz3NtBjM — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) October 16, 2023

“Of these 150 people who claim to be basketball experts, how is Derrick White not in the Top 100?” Redick asked Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast on October 16. “How is that possible? He’s a top-50 player! What playoff games were you watching last year? Oh my god…It’s a troll for engagement. That’s all it is.”

Since being acquired by the Celtics at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, the Celtics have spotted a record of 77-31 in the last season and a half. White is not singlehandedly responsible for how well Boston has played since they acquired him, but he deserves recognition for how he helps them.