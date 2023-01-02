Celtics Could Ditch Gallinari’s Contract in ‘Savvy’ Trade for Ex-Lakers Fan-Favorite

In a January 2 The Ringer story, Michael Pina made 14 NBA predictions for 2023. At no. 9, in his own words, Pina predicted that “whoever coughs up a first-round pick for Alex Caruso will not regret it.” Pina listed a long list of playoff teams who could be interested in the Chicago Bulls guard, including the Boston Celtics.

While Pina acknowledged that the Celtics’ rotation is fine the way it is, they could get Caruso’s abilities on top of getting rid of Danilo Gallinari’s contract.

“Celtics? Their rotation is set, but if they want to get off Danilo Gallinari’s contract, sure,” Pina said.

It would be hard to see Caruso getting minutes when the Celtics already have Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White taking most of the guard minutes. However, Caruso would give them a better bang for their buck this season than Gallinari, who’s expected to sit out the entire season with a torn ACL.

Pina also explained why Caruso would be a “savvy addition” to any team who believes they can contend for a title.

“In a season with no prohibitive title favorite and nearly a third of the league believing they’re good enough to win it all, Caruso would be a savvy addition for literally every playoff team.

“Any time you can add an intuitive, tenacious, all-around defender who always knows where he and his teammates are supposed to be, ranks second in defensive estimated plus/minus, possesses championship experience, hits nearly 40 percent of his spot-up threes, is a deflection machine, and on an absolute steal of a contract (that was too rich for the Lakers’ blood), you should probably do it.”

Analyst Explains Why Celtics Should Trade Gallinari

In a January 2 Bleacher Report story, Andy Bailey explained why the Celtics should trade Gallinari.

“Trading him in the first year of a two-year deal (with that second year being a player option) while he recovers from that injury might feel a little harsh, but Boston is competing for a championship. Having a roster spot taken by someone who can’t play is far from ideal for a team in that tier.

“If Gallinari’s salary could be attached with a future asset to land someone who can help the Celtics right now, the front office would have to consider it.”

Trading Gallinari after he took less money to sign with Boston (according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss) would not be a good look for the Celtics, but with Gallinari expected to miss the season, he is taking up a roster spot that could be filled by someone whose availability alone could help the Celtics’ playoff chances.

Insider Previews Celtics’ Approach to Upcoming Trade Deadline

In a December 31 Boston Globe story, Adam Himmelsbach previewed what to expect from the Celtics when the NBA Trade Deadline comes on February 9.

“It’s hard to envision a trade the Celtics could make that would truly upgrade their rotation. Also, they traded their 2023 first-round pick in the Malcolm Brogdon deal. There’s been some suggestion that the team should consider dealing Payton Pritchard, a valuable piece late last season who has fallen back out of the rotation. But Pritchard is just 24, and Boston is just one injury away from needing him. For the Celtics, the biggest part of deadline day will be seeing if fellow contenders meaningfully fortify their rosters,” Himmelsbach said.

Even if the Celtics elect not to make a trade, they have a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception they can use during buyout season to sign a free agent.