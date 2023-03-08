Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Provides Major Update on Injury Recovery

Despite having lost four of their last five games and being found amid a lowly three-game losing streak, Wednesday morning provided some rather uplifting news for the recently floundering Boston Celtics.

In the early hours of March 8, free agency acquisition and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari posted a video to his personal Twitter page showing him hoisting up and cashing in on 3-pointers inside the team’s practice facility.

Over the past several months, the 34-year-old has periodically shown glimpses into his rehabilitation process on social since tearing his ACL back in the late summer of 2022 while playing for Team Italy.

His latest video marks the first time where he has been shown consistently knocking down jumpers at Boston’s own facility.

Gallinari signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics in free agency this past offseason. He has yet to suit up for a single game in 2022-23 as a result of his injury.

Cavaliers Star Sounds Off on Celtics Forward

As mentioned, the Boston Celtics find themselves on a three-game losing streak, with their latest defeat coming in a March 6 bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the closing seconds of regulation while tied at 109-109, forward Grant Williams missed two late free throws despite telling the chirping Donovan Mitchell that he’d “make them both.” As a result of the botched shots, the game went into overtime where the Cavs wound up coming away with the 118-114 victory.

Following the outing, Mitchell shed light on the banter he had with Williams while at the free-throw line.

“Yeah, he did (say he was going to make both). We have a PA call on Thursday, I think it is, or Friday. So I was just like, let’s just miss one and talk about it and see what happens,” Mitchell said, “He gave us both, and I almost lost us the game. I didn’t box out Marcus Smart and he came in for the tip…Thank God he missed them and we got the win.”

Since returning from the All-Star break, Grant Williams has struggled mightily with his shot, as he’s converting on just 33.3% of his attempts from both the field and from distance and is shooting a mediocre 66.7% from the line during this span.

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Losing Streak

Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown is seemingly fed up with the team’s recent struggles, as he sounded off on the club as a whole during a media session following their latest outing against the Cavaliers.

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this s***. Like, we gotta win games, period,” Brown said, “And I gotta be better at spots in overtime and through the game, I feel like I rushed some shots that I wish I could have back. But, overall, we just have to have a fighter’s mentality, and we gotta play to win.”

"There's no moral victories in this s***. We got to win games. Period." JB reacts to Celtics' OT loss in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/jXwhP0wz6A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2023

During this lowly stretch, Boston finds itself ranked 24 in offensive rating (109.0) and 22 in net rating (-5.0) while allowing their opponents to register the seventh-highest plus-minus rating (5.4) in the association.