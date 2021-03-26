Celtics’ Danny Ainge Feels Confident, Defends Deadline Trades

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge spent just under 20 minutes defending his trades from Thursday’s deadline when he addressed the media, Friday morning.

After sending out Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Javonte Green in separate deals that brought over Evan Fournier, Mo Wagner, and Luke Kornet, Ainge explained the motive behind his moves.

He explained why they weren’t purely “pressure-based” due to the Celtics’ 21-23 record — which has them clinging onto an eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers breathing down their necks, only half-a-game behind.

Danny Ainge On Moves Made At The Deadline: ‘I Want Our Players To Feel Hope’

“I didn’t feel pressure to do any of these things,” Ainge said. “I feel that this is a deal I would’ve done at any time over the last few years, probably with this opportunity.”

Either way, Ainge was deadset on improving the Celtics roster one way or another at the deadline.

“I guess the greatest pressure is just I want our players to feel hope,” Ainge explained. “I want our coach to feel hope and I sensed discouragement internally with our guys. So, that was one reason why I did something now as opposed to waiting somewhere down the road.”

Despite COVID-19 protocols and the new normal for NBA players and coaches, Ainge reminded everyone that he’s still relatively close to the team and had his finger on the pulse of the group, prior to this week.

“I talk to the players, I’m around the team in the locker room,” Ainge said. “And I can just sense a feeling of discouragement and frustration like would happen with any team that’s playing below what they believe they can play. It’s not any one incident or any one personality. There’s a difference when things are going really well and when things aren’t.”

Danny Ainge Confident In Celtics’ Core: ‘They Go Through Stretches Of Real Optimism, Hope’

For Ainge, the feeling was glaring. Boston’s 2020-21 season has flickered glimmers of hope through temporary stretches, especially when the Celtics rattled off a four-game winning streak just before the All-Star break, but since their return, Boston is 2-6.

Now, Ainge is confident Fournier, Wagner, and Kornet make the Celtics better today than they were two days ago and believe the rest of the team will put forth its best effort, from here on out.

“I know guys are trying, our coaching staff works relentlessly and our players are in working every day, putting in the time,” Ainge said. “They go through stretches of real optimism and hope. I can see it in their play but when you’re not living to your expectations, then the opportunity for discouragement and frustration creeps in. I think that happens with every team.

“It’s happened with every team I’ve been associated with.”

The Celtics will look to avenge their recent loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch at Milwaukee, Friday night.

READ NEXT:

Celtics Guard Was A ‘Deal-Breaker’ For Aaron Gordon: Report

Celtics All-Star, Kemba Walker Deny Report Amidst Rumors