Dennis Schroder Sends Blunt Message on Speculated Celtics Exit

After much deliberation, the NBA trade deadline is now approximately just 48 hours away. When all is said and done, that timeframe could very well also prove to be the remaining duration of Dennis Schroder’s playing career in Boston.

The German guard is not only the likeliest Celtics player to be dealt ahead of the February 10 deadline, but he’s also widely perceived as one of the more probable trade candidates across the entire league. However, Schroder doesn’t appear to be sweating the trade chatter by any means, addressing the rumors following Sunday’s 116-83 victory over the Orlando Magic.

“I’ve been hearing this for eight years now, or nine years,” Schroder said of the trade speculation. “Whatever happens, happens. … It is what it is. It’s a business. But I like the guys, the organization, I love them. So, at the end of the day, when I go somewhere else, that’s how the business goes. But I love the guys here and if I’m staying here, of course that would be better.”

Schroder, 28, inked a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Celtics this past summer after striking out in free agency. Through 48 games this season (25 starts), he’s averaging 14.4 points (third-most on the team), 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Coming off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Magic, Schroder dropped 22 points in 20 minutes.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!