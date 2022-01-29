Warriors Urged to Pair Steph Curry With Celtics Prized Free-Agent

The trade deadline is fast approaching. Yet, while numerous teams will be aiming to bolster their roster in hopes of looking the part of a true contender, the Golden State Warriors are mostly already there. After back-to-back abysmal seasons that saw them accumulate 83 losses and zero playoff appearances, the Dubs own the NBA’s second-best record at 36-33.

Having said that, they’ve hit somewhat of a slump over the past month, floating around a .500 record since late December. With Klay Thompson getting up to speed and Draymond Green expected to return from injury soon, any potential concerns may be able to alleviate themselves over time. Still, there may be some areas where Bob Myers sees the need for improvement.

One particular area that Myers and company may look to boost is shot creation. This is why, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Warriors could once again delve into the Dennis Schroder Sweepstakes:

The Warriors could use more shot creation to support Stephen Curry. Dennis Schroder, who was reportedly on their radar this offseason, might be the best-case solution. For one, the 28-year-old is actually affordable. Free agency never became what he hoped it would be, and he wound up settling on a budget-friendly, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics. Second, he could be obtainable. Boston won’t have his Bird rights, so it probably can’t cover the cost of his next free-agency venture. Trading him now for something (even a second-round pick) might be preferable to letting him walk. Third, and most importantly, he’s a good player. Not a great one, but still someone who can manufacture offense for himself and his teammates. This is on course to be the German’s sixth consecutive season of averaging at least 15 points and four assists. For reference, his numbers aren’t dissimilar to Jordan Poole’s (16.7 points and 3.3 assists), only Schroder shoots better percentages and commits fewer turnovers.

Schroder Done in Boston?

When the Celtics edged out the Warriors for the rights to Schroder this past summer, the addition was mostly viewed as a short-term play. With Marcus Smart under contract through 2026 and Boston eager to keep financial flexibility for bigger moves in the future, Schroder’s time with the Cs always had an expiration date. However, with the team unable to separate themselves from the pack and failing to establish themselves as contenders in the East, the likelihood of Schroder playing out the entirety of his one-year deal in Boston has become far less likely.

Without his bird rights and capped at offering him a contract worth around $7.1 million in 2022-23, the Celtics can’t realistically afford Schroder for the long haul. Which, if they’re not positioned for a legitimate title run — and they are not — makes the thought of hanging on to him somewhat moot. Not to mention, his exit would free up more minutes for second-year pro Payton Pritchard in Boston’s backcourt.

While still streaky at times, Schroder has outperformed his $5.9 million contract and is the type of sparkplug that could take a contender’s bench to the next level. Through 42 games this season, the German guard is averaging more points (15.4) than anyone on the Celtics’ roster not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

