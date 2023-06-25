Former MVP Floated as Celtics’ Target After Marcus Smart Trade

With Marcus Smart gone, the Boston Celtics could potentially look at guards on the open market who could give them good production in his place. Steve Popper of Newsday floated Derrick Rose as an option for the Celtics.

After Rose’s team option was declined by the New York Knicks on June 24, Popper mentioned the Celtics could be among the teams interested in Rose as a free agent this summer.

“There are contending teams — the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics or even a return to his hometown Bulls — who could have minutes available at point guard for Rose. He is healthy and has adjusted his game, becoming more of a three-point threat in recent years.”

Before this season, where he shot 30.2% from three in a minimized role, Rose put up three-point shooting percentages of 40.2% and 38.8% the two seasons before that.

Rose won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in his third NBA season in 2011, but multiple extensive knee injuries cut his prime short. Rose has successfully transitioned into more of a role player, with his days as a star long past him.

With Smart gone, there could be room for Rose in the Celtics’ guard rotation, especially if they plan to handle Malcolm Brogdon with kid gloves like they did last season.

Derrick White May Have Been Why Marcus Smart Was Traded

While many can speculate on why the Celtics decided to trade Smart in their deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, Bill Simmons explained on the June 23 episode of “Off the Pike with Brian Barrett” why he believes the Celtics decided it was time to move on.

Simmons started by saying Smart’s reputation with the team made it hard for the Celtics to bench him.

“I think Marcus has been on the team for nine years and felt like it was his team,” Simmons said. “It was him and Tatum and Brown. It was the big three, and he had an outsized voice in the locker room, on the court. I think it was really tough to bench him.”

Not benching him meant fewer minutes for Derrick White, who Simmons believes is the better player.

“I think it became a real thing where (Smart) was being treated like he was Tatum or Brown. Meanwhile, White was the better guard the whole year unquestionably, so maybe that was a piece of it. I just feel like, eh, this is awkward. Maybe we gotta just fix this.”

Payton Pritchard Likely Staying With Celtics

Before it was revealed that Smart would be traded, Brian Robb of MassLive reported what Malcolm Brogdon’s departure would mean for Payton Pritchard’s role on the team going forward.

“Boston would likely retain Payton Pritchard in such a scenario as he would slot into a reserve guard position if Brogdon were dealt unless the Wizards insisted on his inclusion in a deal,” Robb wrote.

Whether it was Smart or Brogdon, one of the Celtics guards being traded away means more time for Pritchard pending any more trades. Of course, if they add Derrick Rose into the picture, that could very well put Pritchard back in the doghouse.