Celtics & Wizards Discussing Kristaps Porzingis Trade: Report

The Boston Celtics are looking into getting some help in their frontcourt. On June 21, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics and the Washington Wizards are discussing a trade for star center Kristaps Porzingis.

“The Celtics are pursuing Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in a potential opt-in-and-trade deal, sources tell me. I’m told Boston and Washington have been in discussions on potential framework as Porzingis navigates the decision on his $36 million player option for next season,” Charania said.

Charania added that the Wizards would like to keep Porzingis and that others have inquired about him.

“The Wizards have shown a level of interest in bringing back Porzingis on a new deal, but there have also been contenders reaching out with interest in the seven-foot-three big man.”

Porzingis is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from three. With the 65 games he played during the 2022-23 season, Porzingis also had his healthiest season as a pro since his second season with the New York Knicks.

Suns’ Interest in Malcolm Brogdon Could Factor in

Before the Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on June 16 that Malcolm Brogdon was one of their trade targets.

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

The Suns then traded for Beal, which may have eliminated their interest in Brogdon. However, when they made their trade with the Wizards, Washington originally asked for Ayton, according to John Gombadoro.

“Washington did ask for Deandre Ayton in the Beal trade, and the Suns were unwilling to include him in the deal,” Gombadoro wrote on his personal Twitter on June 19.

If the Suns are still interested in Brogdon, and the Wizards are still interested in Ayton, a three-way deal could potentially emerge between the two sides that would put Brogdon on the Suns, Ayton on the Wizards, and Porzingis on the Celtics.

What Celtics Would Trade for Kristaps Porzingis

After Charania’s report came out, Brian Robb of MassLive reported what would go into a Porzingis trade should the two sides agree to a deal.

“A league source tells MassLive that any trade involving Porzingis would be centered around the inclusion of Malcolm Brogdon as a salary matching piece along with other assets (draft/player),” Robb wrote.

Robb added what Brogdon being traded could also mean for Payton Pritchard.

“Boston would likely retain Payton Pritchard in such a scenario as he would slot into a reserve guard position if Brogdon were dealt unless the Wizards insisted on his inclusion in a deal.”