Celtics Champion Drops Truth Bomb on Ime Udoka’s Departure

The Brooklyn Nets made some major changes on November 1. First, they parted ways with Head Coach Steve Nash, then they followed that up by hiring suspended Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka, who had previously worked with the Nets the year as an assistant before the Celtics hired him as head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

In light of Udoka taking his new job with the Nets, former Celtic Eddie House, who won a championship with the team in 2008, gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m not sure if that’s such a great job. I think you’re walking into a toxic environment. Number one, it just seems like the inmates are running the asylum over there, and nothing good has come out of there,” House said.

House then added that Udoka is coaching a team that has an uncertain future with its roster, despite having Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but that may not be the worst thing.

“Is Ime walking into a job where he thinks he’s going to have Kyrie and Kevin Durant then all of the sudden, one of them is gone now it’s rebuilding? If that’s the case, then I think he does have a better chance of moving forward with new pieces that could buy into what he does because the writing’s on the wall: Kyrie’s a coach killer.”

House played for the Nets back when they were in New Jersey during the 2006-07 season while playing for the Celtics from 2007 to 2010.

House Does Not Believe Udoka Can Salvage the Nets

The Nets have started the season at 2-6 while having the NBA’s no. 28 defensive rating, allowing 118.3 points per 100 possessions. Following the Udoka hire, House gave his thoughts on if he believes Udoka could save their season as their new head coach.

“I don’t think so. I think they need more than that. The roster’s not that good, number one. They’re top-heavy. The team is dependent on those two guys going, and they don’t play any defense. You have to get stops in the NBA, no matter how talented you are on the offensive end. You gotta end up getting stops,” House said.

Under Udoka, the Celtics had the league’s no. 1 defensive rating last season, allowing 106.2 points per 100 possessions, but that defense had 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, 2022 NBA Second-Team All-Defense recipient Robert Williams III among others, to form one of the league’s better defenses.

How Udoka’s Departure Impacts the Celtics

With Udoka gone, it no longer remains a technical possibility that he may return as the team’s head coach once his suspension was over. Now that Udoka is going to the Nets, House explained how he thinks it impacts the Celtics.

“It’s a great opportunity for closure. You don’t like anything lingering or hovering around… not knowing if Joe Mazzulla, no matter what kind of job he does, does Ime come back and get his job? A lot of unknown equations were going on,” House said.

House also gave his thoughts on how Celtics players will respond when asked about Udoka’s departure.

“I look at it as an opportunity for them to say, ‘Hey, we didn’t know much about this. Anyway, we got blindsided. We answered the questions, and we wish him the best, but we’re moving forward with our coach and our organization, and this team moving forward. This team is different from last year. We have a different coach. We have some different players, different personnel, but it’s still the Boston Celtics. We’re looking to move forward, and we wish him nothing but the best,’ and I’m thinking that’s the best way you can handle it,” House said.