ESPN Analyst Blames ‘Hacker’ for Shocking Tweet About The Celtics

The old “Twitter hacker” excuse, eh? Is this really the best explanation Jay Williams could come up with?

After various media outlets, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, confirmed the Boston Celtics were finalizing a deal to name Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka the franchise’s new head coach, ESPN analyst Jay Williams “allegedly” congratulated Udoka. And tweeted out the following:

“The first head coach of color for the @Celtics … & even more importantly… he is one talented individual who has paid his dues.”

Williams’ tweet was immediately deleted afterward but the backlash continued to spread like wildfire through Twitterverse as screenshots of Jay’s embarrassingly inaccurate tweet made rounds for hours into the evening before Williams offered up an explanation.

ESPN’s Jay Williams Claims He Was ‘Hacked’

It’s the go-to move for NBA players and celebrities alike in response to one’s remorse-driven tweets.

Just say you were hacked. In doing so, Williams posted the following message via Twitter.

“As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago,” Williams tweeted. “I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed.”

Celtics Twitter isn’t buying it, and for good reason. There are a few things that sound off about Williams’ odd explanation.

Why Celtics Twitter Isn’t Buying Jay Williams’ Story

For starters, why did he take so long to send it out? Secondly, Jay’s follow-up tweet — which was of him pointing out Chris Haynes’ news breaking report about Chris Paul returning to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals — was posted less than an hour after the Udoka news.

Was that the “hacker” too? There’s just something about Williams’ claim that sounds off.

Jay’s initial tweet — which was an obvious kneejerk reaction to the Celtics news — comes off as sounding like a guy who’s mixing up the city of Boston’s racist past with the history of the most progressive organization that the NBA has ever seen.

The Boston Celtics’ Historically Progressive Past

In 1950, Boston drafted Chuck Cooper, the NBA’s first Black player. Then, in 1966, Bill Russell, in the latter stages of his career, was promoted to head coach — which made him the league’s first player/coach, and the first Black head coach the association had ever seen.

Jay’s tweet was outdated by 65 years. Udoka becomes the 18th head coach in franchise history, and he’s far from being the first Black head coach to guide the Celtics.

In fact, Ime is the sixth. Tom “Satch” Sanders, who coached the Celtics in 1978, was the second, and he was followed by K.C. Jones, who was another former player. He captured two championships in 1984 and 1986.

M.L. Carr ran the bench from 1995-97 and then came Doc Rivers’ nine-year run (2004-2013). Rivers led Boston to its 17th championship in 2008 and is currently ranked second all-time in games coached (721) behind legend Red Auerbach (1,192).

So, there’s a quick Celtics history lesson for Jay or rather, the “hacker.” Or, better yet, for those basketball fans who just don’t know the significant role that Boston played in paving the way for Black NBA players.

