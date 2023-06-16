Celtics Explored Trade Deadline Deal for Raptors Big Man: Report

The Boston Celtics wanted to get Al Horford and Robert Williams III some help at the trade deadline, it appears. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the team had targeted Jakob Poeltl before he was traded to his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

“The Celtics also looked for center additions before the trade deadline, sources said, considering the inconsistent availability of big man Robert Williams, with Jakob Poeltl standing out as one of their primary targets at the time,” Fischer wrote.

Instead, the Celtics acquired Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the deadline. The Celtics apparently are on the lookout for another center this summer, as Fischer said they’re looking into it knowing the possibility that another frontcourt piece may leave this summer.

“The Celtics are evaluating trade avenues to upgrade a thinner frontcourt, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and could very well lose a valuable piece in Grant Williams as a restricted free agent this summer.”

The Celtics’ interest in another frontcourt addition makes sense knowing Horford’s age – 37 – and Robert Williams’ injury history. It could become even more important if Grant Williams departs this summer. Poeltl will be ente free agency, but he may not be interested in being a third big for the Celtics.

Celtics Fielding Calls on Their Guards

Not only are the Celtics looking to add to their frontcourt, but they also may look into thinning out their backcourt. NBA Insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on June 16 that they are taking calls on all four of their guards.

“The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance,” Haynes wrote.

If the Celtics are serious about beefing up their frontcourt, they won’t be able to pay much for a free agent on the open market. However, they could dangle one of their guards for more frontcourt help.

Celtics Interested in Isaiah Stewart

Brian Robb of MassLive reported that the Celtics have been active in trade talks before the upcoming NBA Draft.

“A league source tells MassLive that the Celtics have been one of the more active teams in the league in trade talks ahead of Thursday’s draft,” Robb wrote on June 15.

In response to this, The Athletic’s James Edwards III tweeted that the Celtics are among the teams who have asked the Detroit Pistons about the availability of 22-year-old center Isaiah Stewart. He then added that he doesn’t believe Stewart will get traded.

“Heard they — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart. I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all,” Stewart wrote.

Heard they — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart. I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all. https://t.co/V6c10Xw0Y8 — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 15, 2023

Whether they get him or not, it’s clear the Celtics are evaluating their options of who they would like to add to their frontcourt. Even if the Celtics wind up keeping Grant Williams, it’s possible they may look to add on to their frontcourt rotation.