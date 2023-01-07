Fans React to Tatum’s Hints at Possible Kemba Walker-Celtics Reunion

After ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that the Dallas Mavericks were waiving former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum quote-tweeted MacMahon’s report with an eyeballs and two clover emojis, which could insinuate he wants Walker back on the Celtics.

Some Celtics fans welcomed the idea of having Walker back on the Celtics.

Another fan vocalized his admiration for Walker but would not want to see a reunion because he does not believe Walker would help the team.

Another fan said that Payton Pritchard, who hasn’t played that much this season, is a better option for the Celtics than Walker.

Pritchard > Kemba come on bruh , we trying to win a ring . — Tjesus417💎 (@TylerTindle2) January 6, 2023

Another fan said that they’d want Walker back because if the Celtics won the championship with him onboard, he would get a ring.

Yes bring him aboard. He deserves a ring this year too — Matt ☘️ (@KarskiMD) January 6, 2023

Another fan said that if the Celtics were to bring back one of their former point guards, they should bring back Isaiah Thomas, who has remained a free agent since last playing for the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Love Kemba, but if we bringing a small guard back, you know what time it is: pic.twitter.com/zx4ZFFyZfG — quidinqui33 (@quidinqui33) January 6, 2023

Walker played in nine games for the Mavericks, where he averaged eight points a game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. This included a 32-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics Not Interested in Walker Reunion

Although Tatum’s tweet raised some eyebrows, Jay King of The Athletic reported that the Celtics are not interested in bringing Walker back due in part to their backcourt depth.

“Despite Tatum’s apparent willingness to recruit Walker, a team source indicated a reunion is highly unlikely, pointing out that the Celtics don’t need a small guard,” King said.

He then elaborated on why the Celtics aren’t interested in bringing Walker in again.

“Behind a deep backcourt that includes Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon, they also have Payton Pritchard, who has rarely played when the team is fully healthy but has proven capable when given the opportunity. At 24, Pritchard still has a level of upside that Walker does not.”

Walker has struggled with knee issues since joining Boston in 2019, which is what led to him being both traded and then waived for two consecutive offseasons. While he has occasionally put in a vintage performance or two, Walker has been inconsistent, which has prevented him from staying in his team’s rotation for the past two seasons.

Though Walker will be a free agent again, he will be paid over $37 million in dead money from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Tatum Speaks Highly of Walker

Multiple Celtics praised Walker for how good of a teammate he was during his time in Boston. Chief among them was Jayson Tatum, who ranked Walker among his favorite teammates ever.

“Kemba is a special, special person,” Tatum told King. “Somebody I talk to on the regular. Without a doubt one of the best teammates, if not the best teammate, I’ve probably ever had. You guys know he’s just the best, happiest guy, always got a smile on his face. I valued that time, that two years that we spent together. We’re locked in for life after that.”

Tatum has shown support for Walker before, such as liking tweets indicating that the Charlotte Hornets were interested in reuniting with Walker during the 2022 offseason.