31-Year-Old Wizards Guard Floated as Celtics Trade Target

The Boston Celtics entered the 2023-24 season with one roster spot. While they could very well wait until midseason to fill it, they could also move some pieces around to fortify their rotation. One such option is Washington Wizards‘ guard Delon Wright.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why he believes Wright would help the Celtics’ depth.

“He is most helpful on defense, where he offers good length at the lead guard spot (6’5”) and the instincts to make the most of his physical gifts. His offensive ceiling is capped by a shaky outside shot (career 35.3 percent on low volume), but he can make things happen in the open court and create for others at any time.

“He’s currently sidelined by an MCL sprain, but assuming he can put this issue behind him, he’s someone the Celtics could view as a plug-and-play option. He also shouldn’t cost a ton in a trade, as he’s a 31-year-old non-star on an expiring contract,” Buckley wrote in a November 21 story.

Wright is an NBA journeyman, having been on seven teams in nine seasons. However, he is more proven than some of the other players the Celtics have on their bench. Because he’s owed almost $8.2 million this season, they would have to pull some strings to acquire him without affecting their rotation.

Acquiring him may also not cost much since the Wizards are among the worst teams in the league.

Jayson Tatum Praises Dalano Banton

After the Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks on November 26, Jayson Tatum praised Dalano Banton for how well he played with the starters. Furthermore, he praised Banton for being ready for when the Celtics called his name.

“DB’s been in this league for a little while,” Tatum told reporters, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “He knows how to play the game at a high level. And he’s part of that stay-ready group. They come in every day, they get extra reps, they stay conditioned, they work on their reads so that in times like this, when guys are in and out of the lineup, we can just plug certain guys in, and we can keep it rolling. He did well tonight, competed, made some big plays for us and I was happy to see him get an opportunity tonight.”

Delon Wright and Banton aren’t the same size but play the same position as oversized point guards. Wright has more experience than Banton does, so if Banton can play well as an emergency starter, so can Wright.

Play

Celtics Assign Jordan Walsh to Maine

On November 27, the Celtics reported via their X account that they had assigned rookie Jordan Walsh to their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

We have assigned Jordan Walsh to the @MaineCeltics. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 27, 2023

Walsh’s assignment could indicate that Jrue Holiday will return to the Celtics soon. He is questionable for the Celtics game against the Chicago Bulls on November 28, but that could change.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Chicago: Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain) – OUT

Derrick White (illness, non-Covid) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 27, 2023

Holiday has missed the Celtics last two games, but it does not sound like his ankle injury is serious. An acquisition like Delon Wright could potentially negate any concern should Holiday ever go out for an extensive period.