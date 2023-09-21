$94 Million Sharpshooter Floated as Celtics Trade Target

With the Boston Celtics dealing with some potential problems with Malcolm Brogdon, Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway explained why they should look into acquiring Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

“Malcolm Brogdon doesn’t appear particularly happy with the Celtics and just so happens to have a $22.5 million salary that would work for matching purposes with Hield. Adding Hield doesn’t do anything to solve Boston’s desperate need for a reliable primary ball-handler, but neither did Brogdon as he was floundering in the Eastern Conference Finals,” Conway wrote in a September 20 story.

Though the salaries match, Conway acknowledged that a Brogdon-for-Hield swap isn’t exactly a beneficial trade on the Celtics end and that Brogdon probably isn’t going anywhere.

“Brogdon-for-Hield is an imperfect solution, but it may be the only one Boston has before the start of the regular season. It’s likely Brogdon will show up to camp and be the good soldier despite his frustrations; I’m just not sure it matters. He’s a grumbling sixth man who doesn’t shift the needle when it counts.”

Being an elite shooter in a league that values spacing makes Hield a hot commodity, but besides that, Hield isn’t particularly special in any other area on an NBA level. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on September 20 that the Pacers will look to find Hield a new home after they failed to agree on a contract extension.

After contract extension negotiations stalled out, Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have started dialogue to work on finding a potential trade, league sources say. Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/B7H26hxR26 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2023

Insider Reports ‘Rumblings’ of Malcolm Brogdon’s Issues

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix followed up on a report from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that Brogdon was not happy to find out he was almost traded.

“There have been rumblings for months that Brogdon was unhappy with the near-trade,” Mannix wrote on September 19. “Washburn even suggested that Brogdon could have decided against surgery as a form of protest. We’ll find out more in a couple of weeks, but if you’re Boston, you need a happy Brogdon or at least a healthy one.”

Manniz added that the Celtics are already dealing with a thinner backcourt than last season, which could be problematic if Brogdon wants out.

“Smart’s exit left the Celtics’ backcourt painfully thin. Brogdon will be counted on to play big minutes backing up Derrick White. Issues with Brogdon, who has two years and $45 million left on his deal, could be a major problem for Boston.”

It’s true that the Celtics almost traded Brogdon, but their sole purpose was to get Kristaps Porzingis, not to get rid of Brogdon, as evidenced by their not trading him after the fact.

Austin Rivers Reached Out to Celtics

On the September 20 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” free agent guard Austin Rivers, the son of former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, revealed that he reached out to Brad Stevens regarding the last available spot on the Celtics roster.

“I had a great talk with Brad actually like a week ago,” Rivers told Simmons, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I told him I’d love to be a part of the team. He said a lot of positive things. We’ll see if that’s something that will come to fruition. I’ve always loved Brad. I’ve always been a fan of him.”

Rivers was technically a Celtic for a time in 2015 when the Celtics acquired him in a three-team trade for Jeff Green, but Rivers never suited up as he was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. It appears Rivers is interested in not just a reunion but actually suiting up this time.