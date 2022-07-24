Former Celtics Guard Signs Deal in Europe: Report

Former Boston Celtics guard Tremont Waters is taking his talents overseas after failing to break into an NBA rotation, either in Boston or elsewhere around the league.

According to a recent press release, Metropolitans 92 have signed the young guard to a one-year deal, as they look to make inroads on their standing in the French League following the loss of their star player – future NBA hopeful, Victor Wembanyama.

Tremont Waters is heading to France and he’s going to be special💪 pic.twitter.com/7xaxjksSSb — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) July 23, 2022

“A member of the Memphis Grizzlies roster during the 2022 NBA Summer League, Tremont played in 4 games for 21.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. For his third professional season, Tremont will leave the American continent to discover the French Championship under the colors of the Metropolitans 92! We welcome him,” The press release read.

Waters was the 51st draft selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, having impressed during his time with LSU. However, due to his diminutive size of five-foot-ten, the offensive-minded guard struggled with the defensive responsibilities at the NBA level and spent most of his time playing in the G-League.

Waters spent two seasons with the Celtics, participating in a total of 37 games, and finishing his career in Boston with averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game while shooting 36.1% from the field and 30.6% from the perimeter.

Celtics Depth Could Make Derrick White Expendable

When you look at Boston’s current depth chart, it’s pretty easy to see that they’ve got an excessive amount of talent at the guard position, something which was further exacerbated by the addition of Malcolm Brogdon via trade.

As such, there is a slight chance that Boston may look to move on from one of their guards during the season if they deem it necessary in order to upgrade a different area of their roster. According to a July 22 mailbag from Masslive’s Brian Robb, there White could find himself being used as trade bait for a ‘bigger fish’ closer to the trade deadline.

Derrick White is already testing the limits of just how high you can throw a lob to Rob lol pic.twitter.com/1kt50RrrG2 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 13, 2022

“White could eventually be viewed as a luxury from a financial standpoint. For now, I think they will like having the extra depth in the backcourt to see what it all looks like together…White could eventually be moved as the main trade chip for a bigger fish but moving him for an aging wing like Crowder or Morris doesn’t do anything for this group in my opinion,” Robb wrote in his July 22 column.

JD Davison Impressed in Summer League

While Boston’s guard rotation is clearly its biggest area of strength, there is another young point guard looking to make his mark this season, and that’s Alabama rookie, JD Davison.

The athletic point guard was impressive during Summer League, proving capable of orchestrating an offense, pressuring the rim, and forcing his teammates to play at a high tempo – all things the Celtics value in a primary ball-handler.

JD DAVISON TO THE CELTICS LETSSSS GOOOOOO 🍀 pic.twitter.com/67RNlS7zJM — Overtime (@overtime) June 24, 2022

Throughout five Summer League games, Davison averaged 13 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the field and 46.7% from the perimeter. Davison will likely begin the season with the Maine Celtics, but if he continues to produce at a similar level, it might not be long before Boston considers giving him some NBA game time.

And if the rookie guard can impress in the big leagues, that might make the notion of trading away White all the more palatable for the front office.