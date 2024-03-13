Celtics Urged to Reunite With Former Star, Fan Favorite

Since taking over as President of Basketball Operations of the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens has shown a knack for bringing back players he used to coach. Al Horford, Daniel Theis, Enes Freedom, and Luke Kornet come to mind. Isaiah Thomas would also fit under this umbrella.

NBC Sports John Tomase believes the time is right for the Celtics to bring back Thomas, though he acknowledged it’s based on sentiment.

“This is certainly the emotional heart talking instead of the rational brain, and there are a million reasons it won’t happen, but I can’t be alone in wishing for it,” Tomase wrote in a March 13 story. “With an open spot at the end of the roster and diminishing options for filling it, why not give Thomas the Boston sendoff he deserves?”

Tomase added that that things would come full circle if Thomas were on the team knowing his history in Boston.

“If the Celtics deliver on their promise and win a ring this year, it will be the culmination of an effort stretching back a decade with multiple triumphs and heartbreaks along the way. Thomas offered some of each himself, so let’s not forget the role he played in the franchise’s rebirth.

“Better yet, let’s reward it.”

Isaiah Thomas Shouts Out Danny Ainge

After Thomas’ current team, the SLC Stars (the Utah Jazz‘ G-League affiliate), won their game on March 12, Thomas singled out former Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge for helping him get his new opportunity.

“We chopped it up a few times,” Thomas told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn’s X account. “Danny, he helped make this thing happen. He connected the dots. (Stars general manager) Marquis (Newman) welcomed me in with open arms. They’re just letting me be me, and I’m just super thankful.”

Thomas also talked about how he still fondly looks back on his time in Boston.

“It’s real love,” Thomas said. “That Boston love is real. No matter what happened in the past, all those guys communicate with me still. I’m always locked in on Celtics games. That was a big part of my life. That was a really important time in my life, as well. It’s always going to be love for everyone in that organization that was a helping hand to me and my family. I appreciate the support.”

In the G-League, Thomas gets the opportunity to showcase what he can still do at a professional level. He did the same thing in 2022, which led to him signing with the Hornets that same season.

Isaiah Thomas Believes He Could Help Celtics

Before Thomas joined the Stars, Thomas made his case for why the Celtics should bring him back. Thomas made his case when an X user told Thomas himself that he should be on the team.

“My leadership alone would put this team over the hump! I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL,” Thomas wrote via his X account.

Thomas has familiarity with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford having played with them during the 2016-17 season. The Celtics could use their last roster spot on him or use it on someone who could play when they are undermanned.