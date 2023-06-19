Celtics Future Plans for Jaylen Brown & Grant Williams Revealed: Report

Among the biggest plotlines for the Boston Celtics will be what they plan to do with star Jaylen Brown and forward Grant Williams. Brown is eligible for a super-max and Williams will hit restricted free agency this summer.

On June 19, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe provided the latest updates on what the Celtics plan to do with Brown and Williams, starting with Brown’s future with the team.

“Jaylen Brown remains an essential part of that picture. The source said the Celtics do not intend to trade the All-Star forward and that all signs continue to point toward Brown signing a five-year, $295 million super-max extension this summer,” Himmelsbach reported.

Himmelsbach added the likelihood of Williams sticking around with the team.

“The source said it remains quite likely that forward Grant Williams, a restricted free agent, will be back in Boston next year, but that the Celtics have received inquiries from teams about sign-and-trade possibilities involving him,” Himmelsbach wrote. “The source said the Celtics most likely will simply re-sign Williams on their own, but a sign-and-trade would allow them to recoup some assets if the sides ultimately decide to part ways.”

Brown is on an expiring contract, so even if the Celtics were to trade him, they wouldn’t get much value out of him. As for Williams, being a restricted free agent means that the Celtics basically have all the leverage. Unless someone gives Williams an expensive deal, it sounds likely that he’s staying with the team.

Mavericks Interested in Grant Williams

While Himmelsbach reported that Williams will likely be re-signed, that may not stop teams from still courting him regardless. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on June 18 that the Dallas Mavericks are among his suitors.

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports,” Scotto wrote.

The two sides could potentially agree to a sign-and-trade, as Himmelsbach mentioned, but it would be hard to see what players on the Mavericks’ end the Celtics would want. Dallas has some solid bigs in their rotation, like Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell, but the Celtics would have to ask themselves if they are better for them than Williams is.

Celtics Not Interested in Deandre Ayton

In Himmelsbach’s report, he wrote that “the Celtics have been exploring trades that would reduce some of the congestion in their talented backcourt and bolster their depth at the wing or big positions.”

One possible option they could look into is Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, but Brian Robb of MassLive reported on June 18 that the Celtics have no interest in the former No. 1 pick because of how expensive his contract is.

“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal, per a league source, due to his pricy contract, so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.”

With Al Horford being 37 and Robert Williams III injury-prone, the Celtics clearly want someone who can help, but won’t pay above and beyond for another big.