Ex-Celtics Champion Glen Davis Found Guilty of Fraud: Report

Former Boston Celtics champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis had his day in court, and he lost.

NBC crime reporter Tom Winter reported on Wednesday, November 15 that Davis and another Celtics alum, Will Bynum, have been found guilty of committing health care fraud.

“A jury has convicted former NBA players Glen Davis and William Bynum after they were charged with engaging in a criminal scheme to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare plan,” Winter wrote via his X account. “U.S. Attorney Damien Williams says the pair’s fraud netted them over $5 million.”

NEW: A jury has convicted former NBA players Glen Davis and William Bynum after they were charged with engaging in a criminal scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare plan. U.S. Attorney Damien Williams says the pair's fraud netted them over $5 million. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 15, 2023

There were other former Celtics involved in the scheme besides Davis and Bynum. Per NBA.com, other notable Celtics alumni involved included Tony Allen and Sebastian Telfair. Davis played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2011, where he helped them win a title in 2008.

Following the convictions, a statement was issued by the office of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams:

Moments ago, a Manhattan jury convicted former NBA players Ronald Glen Davis and William Bynum of a criminal scheme to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA’s health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits. Today’s conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud.

Davis, now 37 years old, made almost $35 million throughout his eight-year NBA career, per HoopsHype. Besides the Celtics, he played for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. Following his guilty verdict, Davis’ sentencing will come later on.

Terrence Williams Given 10-Year Prison Sentence: Report

Besides Glen Davis, another former Celtic received his punishment for his involvement in the scam. Former Celtic Terrence Williams received a 10-year prison sentence for his role as ringleader in the scam, according to The Associated Press.

“A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he ‘frittered away’ substantial earnings from his professional career,” The AP reported on August 3.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni told Williams at sentencing, “You should have had enough money to be set for life, but you don’t,” according to The AP.

“Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a dentist in California and doctors in California and Washington state. Profits were generated by claims for fictitious medical and dental expenses,” according to the outlet.

The Celtics added Williams late in the 2012-13 season. In 24 games, Williams averaged 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 33.3% from three. The Celtics were Williams’ last NBA team.

Glen Davis Voiced His Innocence in 2022

During his 2022 interview with VladTV, Davis explained why he was innocent of any wrongdoing in the scheme.

Play

“Ain’t no talking. Ain’t no cooperating. This situation is the NBA doing their due diligence, and now you’re just put in a situation where you’re associated. So now I got to go to trial because they think I did something that I know I didn’t do. I know that I’m innocent.”

Davis alleged that he received no money and explained why he planned to take it to trial.

“I never got any money,” Davis explained. “You’re in a certain group, and now they just want to tag us all in when it’s not that. It’s people taking advantage of a situation, so I’m going to trial because I didn’t do anything.”