Ex-Celtic’s ‘Idiotic’ Take on Kyrie Irving Sets Twitter Ablaze

With 5:52 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Brooklyn Nets star point guard and public enemy No. 1 of the greater Boston area, Kyrie Irving, went down with a sprained ankle. Squirming in pain on the court as he grabbed his right ankle, the seven-time All-Star would eventually make it to his feet and to the locker room under his own accord. Irving would go on to miss the remainder of the game, while his availability moving forward remains up in the air.

With that said, it’s fairly apparent Ex-Boston Celtics Big man, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, is clearly not here to give Irving his sympathy.

Davis Takes Shot at Irving Following injury

Davis quickly turned NBA Twitter against him over the weekend, thanks to his less than tasteful reaction to Irving’s injury.

In a since-deleted tweet, the former NBA Champion insinuated that Irving’s injury was karma for his infamous logo stomp on Celtics’ Lucky the Leprechaun at midcourt in the series prior. “That’s the same ankle [Irving] stomp on Lucky with,” Davis wrote, capped off with a shrugging emoji at the end. You can see the Tweet, which FS1’s Nick Wright dubbed “idiotic,” below:

My lord this is idiotic. https://t.co/DSGXBpsDoY — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 13, 2021

Arguably the worst part of this take is that Davis is simply wrong. As fans quickly pointed out, Irving stomped on the Celtics logo with his left foot, while the injury occurred on the right side.

but it's also NOT the ankle 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j1ZR6SkKmv — Dustyn W (@CallMeDBlock) June 13, 2021

Of course, Davis was one of the more outspoken people to chime in on Irving’s logo stomp in Boston, appearing to threaten Irving for his actions — something Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant didn’t take fondly to.

“Real bulls***,” Davis wrote on Instagram, via ClutchPoints. “Like I said you step on lucky (Celtics logo) you step on everybody that played for that team. Keep the s*** basketball before somebody get hurt in real life.”

Twitter Roasts Davis For Kyrie Take

As you could expect, Twitter had their fun with Davis following his reaction to Irving’s injury. The 35-year-old Louisiana native got dragged through the wringer, including numerous references to him crying on the sidelines after receiving a mouthful from Kevin Garnett back in the day.

Here are a few of the more entertaining takes Twitter supplied us with:

Glen Davis doing a lot of talk for a guy who’s most memorable moment in the nba is crying on the bench — Steve Javie The Feds (@TerranovaNoah) June 13, 2021

glen davis’s most memorable nba moment btw pic.twitter.com/rZvPsAL3e4 — champagne🥂 (@v2champpagne) June 13, 2021

Third eye twitter about to pack up Glen Davis pic.twitter.com/unL14rA37U — PERC ANGLE (@PrinceMarcus_27) June 13, 2021

Glen Davis: That's what Kyrie gets for disrespecting Lucky Everyone: pic.twitter.com/VpKdkmebVY — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 13, 2021

Glen Davis when he saw Kyrie step on the logo pic.twitter.com/8fCo4axFIO — Bearded Philosopher (@KiloBeatsOG) June 13, 2021

Glen Davis when he see’s why he’s trending pic.twitter.com/wTRT2gZawH — VizKila (@weszmarsh) June 13, 2021

As for the latest on Irving’s injury status, the point guard reportedly left Fiserv Forum using crutches and in a walking boot, per ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. His availability for the remainder of the series remains unknown. However, Nets head coach Steve Nash is taking an optimistic approach to the situation.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen with [Kyrie] in the coming days,” Nash told reporters following the game. “We’ll cross our fingers and hope that it’s better than — I don’t know, better than what? — better than missing the next game.”

The Irving injury could prove to be a major blow for an already short-handed Nets team. Former league MVP James Harden has played a total of 43 seconds thus far in the series as he deals with a hamstring injury. With Milwaukee’s 11-point victory in Game 4, the two teams are locked up at two games apiece, with Game 5 set to tipoff on Tuesday.

