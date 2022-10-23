Grant Williams Calls Out Celtics’ Defense

The Boston Celtics had the NBA’s no. 1 defensive rating last season. They allowed 106.2 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com. With their rotation more or less intact from last season, the Celtics were expected to keep up their airtight defense for this season. Three games into the season, the Celtics rank 25th in defensive rating, allowing 116.8 points per 100 possessions.

The season is still young, and their early struggles can be attributed in some degree to Robert Williams III’s absence, but after allowing 120 points to the Orlando Magic on October 22, Grant Williams got candid with reporters on their defensive struggles in their frontcourt following the Celtics’ victory.

“We just had to be more physical. We didn’t do our job tonight from the start,” Williams said. “We allowed them to get comfortable. When teams are comfortable, they make shots, but especially when I’m at the center position. Even then, I have to do a better job of making sure that not only to keep the ball in front, but also just make sure we rebounds, make sure that we’re physical both on the ball defending it and off.”

Williams also added that the Celtics must not take their competition for granted no matter who they’re facing.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge for us. Coming in every night with the same focus and intensity and make sure we’re mature enough to understand that every team is capable of beating you every single night and not taking anyone lightly.”

The Celtics also did not have starting center Al Horford, who was out due to lower back tightness.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Orlando: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2022

Williams Lost a Bet to Derrick White

Derrick White played a important role in helping the Celtics defeat the Magic when he finished the game with a statline of 27 points while shooting 10-for-17 from the field, including five-for-nine from three. His biggest highlight of the game came when he dunked the ball with two minutes to play, thus giving the Celtics a two-possession lead.

During his postgame presser, Grant Williams also admitted that White’s dunk could get him to lose a bet he made with him before the season started.

“Before the season, (Derrick) and I had a bet about who’s gonna have more dunks this year. Let’s just say he beat me out of it. That might account for two dunks based off of the fact that he dunked on a seven-footer, but he has that in his game.”

Williams’ Remarkable Start

The Celtics have only played three games this season. One against the Philadelphia 76ers, one against the Miami Heat, and one against the Magic. Taylor Snow of Celtics.com pointed out that in those three games, Williams is averaging 12.7 points on 85.7 percent shooting from the field, 80 percent shooting from three, and 85.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Those shooting numbers will inevitably go down with time, but Williams showing that kind of offensive efficiency could pay off big-time for him for this coming offseason since he will be a restricted free agent. Especially if it carries on in the playoffs like it did against the Milwaukee Bucks back in May.