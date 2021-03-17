Top Celtics Trade Target Off the Table: Reports

Trade rumors are not unlike children’s toys: all the rage when they’re first unwrapped, most usually end up at the bottom of some seldom-explored box, buried beneath a mess of other long-forgotten playthings. But a few toys, like a few trade rumors, never see the bottom of the box. Some stay as awesome and active as they were the day they were unveiled.

Such has been the case for the Boston Celtics and Harrison Barnes.

Since being named a potential trade target earlier in the season, the versatile Sacramento Kings forward has remained a fixture at the top of Boston’s trade box. With the Celtics in possession of the largest traded player exception in history ($28.5 million), hope has sprung eternal that the former NBA champion (Golden State 2015) would eventually find his way to the East Coast before the March 25 trade deadline.

ALL the latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

But, like a child discovering that Santa is not real (apologies to anyone who still believes), Celtics fans could be forced to come to grips with a harsh reality: Sacramento might not want to trade Barnes.

Skepticism Abounds

This week, The Athletic’s Sam Amick, citing an unnamed source, reported that Sacramento has been impressed this season with “Barnes’ play, professionalism and declining pay” and that the Kings, currently 13th in the West, could see Barnes as a valuable veteran among a young and talented roster looking to make a playoff push next season. That the Celtics probably don’t have enough to send back in return — “late first-round draft picks and young players like the ones wearing green” — further suggests to Amick that Boston should look elsewhere.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps also reported this week that his sources don’t expect Sacramento to move Barnes before the deadline. However, Bontemps did quote an unnamed Western Conference scout as saying that multiple first-round picks could make them think twice — perhaps providing a glimmer of hope to Boston.

Harrison Barnes 30 Pts 8 Rebs 2 Asts Highlights vs Indiana Pacers | NBA 20/21 SeasonHarrison Barnes 30 Pts 8 Rebs 2 Asts Highlights vs Indiana Pacers | NBA 20/21 Season 2021-01-12T07:27:04Z

If Barnes does eventually go on Sacramento’s “do not move” list, Bontemps suggests teammate Nemanja Bjelica could be a lesser alternative. The 6-foot-10 forward is not afraid to step outside the arc, but his declining numbers this season are certainly nothing to write home about.

And, just for the sake of beating a dead horse, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix recently threw more water on the likelihood of Boston acquiring Barnes. Although Mannix expects the Celtics to “pursue Barnes right up until the deadline,” he is confident they won’t bend over backward to make a deal. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has stated on numerous occasions that, short of an offer too good to refuse (whatever that looks like), he is inclined to wait until the offseason to use the exception.

Easy to See Why

It’s no wonder the Celtics organization and their fans have maintained an interest in getting Barnes. The nine-year veteran is putting up career numbers in several major categories — field goal percentage (49.4%), rebounds (6.2) and assists (3.5) — and his 16.6 points, while not tops for his career, are being produced on far fewer shots than in the years he averaged more points.

Barnes’ combination of size (6-foot-8) and shooting would give the Celtics another proven scorer from the wing while adding experience and some heft inside. His de-escalating contract that runs through 2022-23 would also check a major salary box for Ainge who is leery of acquiring a major player with an expiring contract this season.

But wanting and getting are obviously too different things. And from the look of things, the Barnes trade rumors are becoming less realistic with each passing day. The bottom of the box awaits.

READ NEXT: Rise of Celtics’ Skywalker Could Mean Trade Doom For Others