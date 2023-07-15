Celtics ‘Have Shown Interest’ in 11-Year Veteran Guard: Report

There aren’t many guards left for the Boston Celtics to choose from in free agency, but it appears they have some interest in a familiar face. According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, a “free agent looking for work is veteran guard Austin Rivers, whom the Celtics have shown interest.

Although Rivers would easily become one of the Celtics’ oldest players at 30 years old, Washburn wrote that he “is looking for more than a mentor role.”

Because of his limited options on the open market, Washburn added that“Rivers is likely one of those players who will be squeezed out of the free-agent market and seeking an NBA minimum contract.”

Rivers was on the Celtics very briefly in 2015, as he was part of the return that sent Jeff Green to the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers did not suit up once for the Celtics during his time with the team, as they would send him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 52 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022-23 season, Rivers averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

He is also the son of former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers, who coached the team from 2004 to 2013.

Celtics Sign Jay Scrubb to Two-Way Contract

Jay Scrubb has been one of the bigger standouts for the Celtics summer league. In five games, Scrubb has averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals a game.

Jay Scrubb is a bucket getter pic.twitter.com/0U5u5YquHB — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) July 9, 2023

The Celtics have been impressed enough that they have signed Scrubb to a two-way contract.

“According to multiple league sources, Celtics summer league standout Jay Scrubb has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston,” Himmelsbach wrote via his personal Twitter.

According to multiple league sources, Celtics summer league standout Jay Scrubb has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 15, 2023

Scrubb has been in the NBA since 2020 and has spent all three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s played 24 NBA games total, where he’s averaged four points and 1.5 rebounds a game while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Celtics also have J.D. Davison signed to a two-way contract meaning that their two two-way slots are filled. The Celtics have 13 of their 15 roster spots filled on their roster in addition to Davison and Scrubb, though both Justin Champagnie and Luke Kornet are both on non-guaranteed contracts.

They could potentially use one of their last roster spots on a guard.

Celtics Attend Private Workout for John Wall: Report

On July 9, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that the Celtics were among the teams who attended a private workout for John Wall.

“Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA,” Iko wrote via his personal Twitter.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss wrote why Wall could potentially fit in a backup role.

“The organization understands they need someone who can get into the paint and make plays,” Weiss wrote. “He may have just enough left in the tank for one more season as a backup guard and would complement the current rotation as a composed scorer who can make reads from deep in the paint. He isn’t the answer in a large role, but he at least checks off that important depth box for the roster.”

Between their interest in Rivers and attending the workout for Wall, the Celtics have indicated that they want more depth in their backcourt after trading Marcus Smart.