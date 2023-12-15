Hypothetical Celtics Trade Adds ‘Poor Man’s Derrick White’ From Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics have benefitted quite well from adding Derrick White. In the near two years he’s been with the team, they’ve gone on extensive playoff runs. In light of this, The Ringer’s Michael Pina outlined a hypothetical trade that would send the Celtics John Konchar. Pina fancies Konchar as a lesser version of Derrick White

Pina explained why the Memphis Grizzlies guard would be desirable and how he would fit with the Celtics.

“A low-usage, cost-controlled utilitarian who would be ideal filling a small hole on a contender. Instead of relying on All-Star teammates to make him better, Konchar is the type of role player who goes out of his way to ease the All-Star’s job,” Pina wrote in a December 14 story.

Pina then explained why Konchar’s game is similar to White’s.

“For Celtics fans who haven’t seen much of Konchar, think ‘Poor Man’s Derrick White.’ Konchar is a connector who doesn’t stop moving and keeps the ball hopping whenever it finds him. He’d look better in Boston, where spacing isn’t the issue it’s always been in Memphis.”

Pina also illustrated what could potentially get a trade done between the Celtics and Grizzlies.

“The Celtics can either offer one of their veteran minimum signings (say, Svi Mykhailiuk) and a couple of second-round picks or just fill their last roster spot by sliding Konchar into the trade exception that was created when they lost Grant Williams. It’s not the sexiest trade but would likely enhance Boston’s strengths in a subtle way that would matter deep into the Celtics’ playoff run.”

Celtics Interested in John Konchar: Report

Coincidentally, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that John Konchar has drawn interest from the Celtics, among other teams.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline,” Scotto wrote in a November 29 story. “The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned.”

Though the Grizzlies have struggled, they are about to become whole again with Ja Morant’s return coming up. Morant’s return could potentially lead to Konchar staying if the Grizzlies turn the corner. However, they have counted on Konchar less this season. His 17.6 minute-per-game average is a drop from the 20.8 minute-per-game average, per Basketball-Reference.

Despite the Grizzlies’ injuries, Konchar’s role may decrease even more to make froom for Morant.

Celtics’ Chances of Making Trade Considered ‘Unlikely’

In a December 13 story, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst evaluated each contender’s needs on their roster. On top of that, he added what they have in their disposal and the likelihood of them making a trade. When he delved into the Celtics, Windhorst decreed that the Celtics chances of making a trade weren’t high.

“Unlikely. The Celtics are a possible player in the buyout market but can’t sign a player who had an original salary of more than $12.4 million as a second apron team.”

It is technically possible the Celtics could use their $6.2 million trade exception to absorb someone like John Konchar. However, because they’re not desperate, the Celtics may think the buyout market can get them the help they need.