Polarizing Ex-Celtics Coach Lands Deal With New Team: Report

Ime Udoka’s tenure with the Boston Celtics was short-lived, though highly successful. Before his removal from the organization earlier this year, in just one season he helped guide the club to the second seed in the Eastern Conference and led the franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade.

Now, the polarizing ex-headman has agreed to grace his skills to a new organization, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on April 24 that Ime Udoka has agreed to terms on a contract offer with the Houston Rockets.

“ESPN Sources: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach,” Wojnarowski reported via his personal Twitter account.

Ime Udoka comes to the Rockets with a head coaching record of 51-31 during the regular season and a 14-10 record in the playoffs.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum 'Wanted to Scare' Trae Young in Game 4

The Boston Celtics came away with a pivotal Game 4 win while on the road down in Atlanta and, as a result, find themselves up 3-1 in their best-of-seven quarterfinals matchup against the Hawks.

While the series has not yet proven to be all that competitive, things did get a bit chippy in the third period during Sunday’s bout when Trae Young was issued a flagrant foul for pulling down on the arm of a driving Jayson Tatum, who then came crashing down to the hardwood.

The Celtics star furiously shot back up off the ground and headed in the Hawks guard’s direction, though wound up breezing past him and pleaded to the officiating crew to address the play properly.

While nothing major wound up coming about, the four-time All-Star seemed to be quite enraged by the situation, and, during his post-game media session, he noted that that’s exactly how he wanted to present himself to the likes of Young.

“The flagrant foul, I wasn’t mad either,” Tatum said. “I know it looked like I was. I got up real quick. I just wanted to scare him a little bit. But, you know, I know Trae, no harm, playoff foul. I just wanted to get up quick and move on. That’s all it was.”

Jayson Tatum managed to continue to produce at an astonishingly high level during Game 4, as he finished the night off with 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 40% from the field and 30.8% from deep.

Marcus Smart Takes Playful Shot at Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

Not everyone portrayed themselves as being all that serious during Sunday’s Game 4, especially not Celtics guard Marcus Smart, as he was seen taking playful jabs at teammate Jaylen Brown for taking off his now-famous protective facemask midway through the contest.

“I was actually on the bench and then after the timeout, we were looking for Jaylen, couldn’t find him, because he didn’t have his mask on and then we see him in a corner, and he gets the ball. And then obviously, you know, he makes those plays where he’s driving with force. And that was it; off the glass couple of times and make some great plays. And, and we just knew at that moment, you know, it was a different JB, and, you know, he’s going to carry us and bring us home,” Marcus Smart said on Jaylen Brown during his post-game media session.

Though he may have looked unrecognizable to Smart, Jaylen Brown’s play appeared to resemble what he’s managed to do all season for the Celtics, as he finished the night off with a tremendous stat line of 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 54.5% from the field and 75% from beyond the arc.