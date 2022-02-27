Insider Rules Out Potential Trade of Celtics Key Starter

When it comes to trade rumors, it feels like the Boston Celtics are involved in more than their fair share, and Marcus Smart seems to be a key factor in that.

Many teams view Smart as the ideal complimentary player. If you’re a contender, he provides a winning mentality and stout defensive presence. Rebuilding teams view Smart as the guy to set the tone and help develop a winning culture. And the team’s on the precipice of playoff contention view him as the missing piece to their puzzle. It must be nice to feel so wanted.

Yet, in Boston, Smart is seen as the emotional leader of the Celtics franchise and holds the title of longest-tenured Celtic on the current roster. Despite multiple trade deadlines on off-seasons where Smart’s name has been floated in trade rumors, Boston has always fought to keep him in town. And now, in Smart’s eighth season, the Celtics are repeating the rewards for remaining loyal to their pitbull point guard.

“Any trade that they would make that would bring a superstar would have to send out Marcus Smart, and the way he is playing, I am not so sure I am comfortable with that anymore. I think for a long time that would have been an easy decision. But even if you’re talking about a Bradley Beal trade, who is going to be 29 or so and wants $245 million, if I have to send out Marcus Smart and Rob Williams for him, I am not so sure I want to do that at this point,” Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney said in a recent episode of Heavy on the NBA.

Smart’s Improvements Make Him Too Important to Lose

When Smart was given the keys to the offense to begin the season, many fans were concerned. Here you had a guard known for getting trigger-happy from deep, despite his less-than-ideal conversion rate, and no one knew what type of playmaker he would become.

As things turned out, Smart has embraced the role of playmaker and is now seen as one of the Celtics’ most important offensive players, which just 12 months ago would have seemed laughable. Sure, we all know the Oklahoma State alum’s true value relies on the defensive end, but now he’s showing that he can limit his shot attempts for the good of the team and that his passing is far superior to what most of us ever expected.

(Thread!) Marcus Smart's BBIQ has always been and is still incredibly underrated. Simple example: sending Jaylen through on the break to open a lane for Al. pic.twitter.com/zrYSH4ymya — Matt Esposito (@MattEsposito_) February 27, 2022

“Derrick White has been a very good fit but the issues that were talked about on his way in, the shooting, it hasn’t corrected itself. He fits, but he fits as part of the puzzle, he is not a guy who is going to come in and take over what Marcus does. Although that was one of the thoughts when they made the trade, was that if it works out the way they think it could, they could potentially move one of the two. Marcus would be the one with the value. I know he would.

It’s weird—the view of Marcus in Boston and the view of Marcus around the league, they’re different views. The rest of the league looks at him for not only what he does on the court but they look at him as a culture-change guy, a guy who comes in and alters how your team approaches games,” NBA Insider Steve Bulpett noted during the Heavy on the NBA episode.

Smart hasn’t just hurt struggling teams with his passing skills this season, if you watch the Celtics against some of the league’s elite teams, you will see him setting the table for his teammates. From the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns to the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks – all of them are game planning to limit the veteran guard’s impact when passing the ball.

Smart’s Contract Extension Should Keep Him in Boston

Most of the trade talk surrounding Smart came about when he was on his previous contract. One of the best defensive players in the NBA, earning a modest $13 million per year, who wouldn’t be interested in acquiring that player? Luckily, the Celtics tied Smart down for a further four seasons during the off-season as he inked a four-year $76 million extension that kicks in at the start of next season, per Spotrac.

With a new contract in hand and a vastly improved style of play, it’s hard to imagine the Celtics moving on from the veteran guard, especially while they harbor dreams of contending for an NBA championship. Sure, Smart is prone to moments of madness, be it a ridiculous three-point attempt, or getting chippy with an opposing player, but the energy, hustle, and offensive IQ that he brings is priceless, and the Celtics will recognize that.

Quick look at NBA players surging since the trade deadline De'Aaron Fox: 26.2 PTS, 6.0 AST, 51% FG

Seth Curry: 19.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 50.7% FG

Lonnie Walker: 20 PTS, 3.4 REB, 40.7% 3FG

Marcus Smart: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 42.9% 3FG

Marvin Bagley: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 51.5% FG — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) February 27, 2022

So far this season, Smart is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 32.5% three-point shooting and 41.4% shooting from the field. However, this season has been all about Smart’s growth as a passer and screener, both of which are wildly improved from last year.

Those improvements, coupled with his defensive skills and leadership within the locker room mean that Smart is likely to remain with the Celtics for the long haul, and that can only mean good things for their hopes of bringing multiple championships to the TD Garden.