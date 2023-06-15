Celtics Have Called About 22-Year-Old Center: Report

With the NBA Draft not too long from now, the Boston Celtics appear to be on the lookout for help in their rotation. Brian Robb of MassLive reported on June 15 that the Celtics have been very active around the league.

“A league source tells MassLive that the Celtics have been one of the more active teams in the league in trade talks ahead of Thursday’s draft,” Robb wrote.

The Athletic’s James Edwards III added that the Celtics are among the teams who have called about Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart via Twitter. Edwards added that he doesn’t believe Stewart is going anywhere.

“Heard they — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart. I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all,” Stewart wrote.

In his third NBA season, Stewart averaged 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.7% from three.

Stewart may very well stay put, but the Pistons have a lot of young bigs on their roster, including Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and James Wiseman. The Pistons may have a decision of who they want to go with going forward, and Stewart could be the odd man out.

Insider Believes Celtics Aren’t Interested in Bradley Beal

Following ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are working together to find a trade for him, there’s been plenty of speculation on where Beal could go next.

While the Celtics could get in on the Beal sweepstakes, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst believes that the Celtics won’t be involved because their focus is on keeping Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum long-term.

“My feel, from talking to sources, is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year and that even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together. I don’t think any conversation that involves trading Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in right now.”

Technically, the Celtics could make a deal work salary-wise for Beal without Tatum or Beal, but the Wizards might not be interested in anything the Celtics have to offer outside of them.

Kristaps Porzingis Floated as Trade Target

NESN’s Gio Rivera explained why he believes the Celtics should look into adding Kristaps Porzingis to their frontcourt.

“No, he’s not the same must-watch “unicorn” talent he once was in a New York Knicks jersey, but that isn’t what the Celtics would need. Porzingis is still an elite-level front-court threat with the ability to protect the glass and score, leading the Wizards in both points (23.2) and rebounds (8.4),” Rivera wrote.

Rivera added that there could be some issues, but explained why Porzingis would fit well in their frontcourt.

“Obviously, there’s the salary factor in place that won’t complicate this hypothetical trade target, but the 27-year-old would be a huge upgrade from the cement-footed Al Horford, who is far beyond his prime and got exposed for his age all throughout the playoffs.”