Isaiah Thomas Unhappy With Celtics’ Damning Omission

At his height, the diminutive point guard was one of the league’s most vaunted offensive threats. An MVP candidate whose 28.9 points per game in 2016 ranked third behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden, Thomas appeared to have asserted himself as a staying force in the league. That is until a devastating hip injury derailed his All-Star career.

The guard gutted his way through the majority of the team’s Eastern Conference Finals run in the 2017 playoffs. Throughout the run, Thomas electrified, putting forth some of the most memorable performances in Celtics history, including a 53-point explosion against the Washington Wizards in the semifinals round. However, the decision to play through the pain left a damning effect on Thomas’ career outlook, a decision that he may have thought twice about had the Celtics been a bit more forthright.

“The only thing that I think they [the Celtics] handled wrong was not explaining to me what the extent of my injury could be if I do play,” Thomas said, while appearing on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “That was the biggest thing for me that I disliked. ‘Cause nobody gave me no insight, ‘OK, you do play, this can happen.'”

