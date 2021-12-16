Ex-Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas Lands NBA Contract After 42-Point Explosion: Report

Isaiah Thomas has earned himself another opportunity in the NBA ranks. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the former Boston Celtics All-Star is signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers under the hardship exemption.

The move comes on the heels of guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley entering into COVID protocols, per Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin. The two veterans become the fourth and fifth Lakers players to enter protocols, joining fellow teammates Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker. Due to the number of absences, including injured players Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (knee), Los Angeles is “eligible to temporarily add up to two free agents due to the NBA’s hardship provision,” as highlighted by Hoops Rumors.

Thomas’ deal comes less than 24 hours after he dazzled in his G League debut with the Grand Rapid Gold — the Denver Nuggets affiliates. The 32-year-old Washington native torched the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for 42 points, including five made 3-pointers. He also pitched in with eight assists and six rebounds.