Insider Reveals Which Celtics Champion Endorsed Jaden Springer Trade

The Boston Celtics made a mid-season splash when they acquired Jaden Springer just before the buzzer sounded on the NBA Trade Deadline. The former Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick will join the Celtics for the latter half of the 2023-24 season.

Apparently, the Celtics acquired Springer because a Celtics assistant and former Celtics champion spoke highly of him. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported via his X account that Sam Cassell strongly agreed for the Celtics to trade for him.

“Per source, Jaden Springer was strongly endorsed by Cs assistants with 76ers ties. Sam Cassell and player (development) coach Tyler Lashbrook both coached him in Philly.

Sam Cassell and player dev. coach Tyler Lashbrook both coached him in Philly. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 8, 2024

Cassell coached Springer during his first and second years with the Sixers from 2021 to 2023. During his playing days, Cassell won a championship with the Celtics in 2008 before he turned to coaching.

In his third NBA season, Springer is averaging four points and 0.8 steals in 11.8 minutes on average in 32 games. Springer’s statistics don’t do him enough justice. He is bouncy, plays tenacious defense, and has good size for a guard.

In an expanded role with the Sixers, Springer is shooting 21.6% from three, making him an unreliable floor-spacer.

The Celtics clearly put an emphasis on defense at the trade deadline by acquiring both Jaden Springer and Xavier Tillman.

Trade Deadline Didn’t Worry Jaden Springer

After the Sixers lost to the Warriors on February 7, Jaden Springer told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell that the trade deadline didn’t worry him.

“Whatever happens, happens. I don’t think anybody’s too worried or too pressed about anything,” Springer told Mizell via her X account.

The Sixers traded multiple players at the trade deadline besides Springer. They traded Marcus Morris Sr., Danuel House, Furkan Korkmaz, and Patrick Beverley while acquiring Buddy Hield and Cam Payne. Their trades opened up two roster spots that they could use on players who hit the buyout market.

Trading Springer to a division rival like the Celtics is curious, knowing that both teams have the same goals. The Sixers also traded Beverley to the Bucks, who also have the same aspirations as them and the Celtics.

Celtics Trade Dalano Banton to Trail Blazers

Shortly after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics acquired Jaden Springer, he reported that they also traded Dalano Banton to the Trail Blazers via his X account.

Going into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Celtics had one open roster spot. When the deadline passed, they had traded two players for two players, hence leaving that one roster spot open.

This means that the Celtics can add a player via the buyout market. More players will hit that market in the passing days. Some players already hit that market on the same day as the trade deadline. This list includes Morris, Spencer Dinwiddie, Killian Hayes, Thaddeus Young, Cory Joseph, Joe Harris, James Bouknight, Furkan Korkmaz, and Harry Giles III.

The Celtics could get in on any of these players if they so choose. The one conundrum would be that the Celtics won’t offer consistent playing time. The Celtics acquired more defensive-minded personnel in Springer and Tillman. They may try to add more on the open market.