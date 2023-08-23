Jay Scrubb Sends Heartfelt Message to Celtics Fans

Throughout his time in Las Vegas Summer League, Jay Scrubb was a standout performer for the Boston Celtics. The former second-round pick proved to be an electric scorer off the bench, capable of hurting teams from all three levels.

As a result of Scrubb’s performances, the Celtics signed him to a two-way deal for the upcoming season. To begin the season, Scrubb will likely be lining up for the Maine Celtics in the G-League; however, his ambitions are far higher than lighting up the box score for Boston’s developmental team.

During a recent interview, Scrubb was asked if he had a message he wanted to share with Celtics fans, leading the guard to note how he believes a championship is on its way to the TD Garden.

“I’m looking to be a household name here, man, and I want to be here for as long as Celtics fans want me here,” Scrubb said. “I’m going to put in the work. I’m putting it out there, man. Celtics champions, man. This year, we coming home with the championship.”

Play

Scrubb will have a lot of work to do if he wants to crack Boston’s deep guard rotation. Nevertheless, Joe Mazzulla favors versatile scorers, and that could give Scrubb an opportunity to impress during the upcoming season.

Scrubb Looking to Follow in Sam Hauser’s Footsteps

Before Sam Hauser earned himself a contract on the Celtics main roster, he was an undrafted wing on a two-way contract. When the opportunity arose, Hauser performed to a high level in his role as a catch-and-shoot perimeter threat and earned himself a deal for the remainder of the season.

After continuing to impress, Hauser then signed a multi-year contract with the Celtics and is now seen as an important piece in their rotation. It’s that type of G-League to NBA path that Scrubb is hoping to follow during his time with Boston.

🚨New @greenenvypod 🚨 🍀@jayscrubb stops by the show

🍀Jordan Walsh's leadership

🍀Playing with JD Davison

🍀Joe Mazzulla out in ATL

🍀JUCO to the NBA

🍀Rapid Fire Full interview on YouTube: https://t.co/VoDXedBN4x pic.twitter.com/RzTZGzQn15 — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) August 20, 2023

“It’s literally that mentality just coming in and the same way Sam did. Being what the team needs coming in and being that knockdown shooter, being that guy that could come in and guard and come in and be that glue piece. It’s sort of that same mindset just coming in and being that added piece that added boost for the team. That’s the main thing.”

Hauser will be entering the second year of his three-year contract and will be looking to convince the Celtics front office to pick up his team option for the 2024-25 season.

Celtics Working Out Two Veteran Wings

While Scrubb will spend the summer plotting how to break into Boston’s guard rotation, there will be other players fighting for one of the team’s two remaining roster spots.

According to an August 22 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics will be holding workouts for TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens in the coming days as both wings look to earn a spot on the contending team’s roster.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

“The Celtics are meeting with free agents forwards TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week, sources tell me,” Charania said. “Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Celtics decide to add additional defense to their roster or if the scoring upside of Warren is too much to refuse. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for an answer.