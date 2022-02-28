Jaylen Brown Takes Aim at Refs After Scuffle With Pacers Big Man

The Boston Celtics suffered defeat in their February 27 contest against the Indiana Pacers, with Jaylen Brown receiving a technical foul during the third quarter.

The contest started off at a high pace, with both teams bringing immense energy, but as the Pacers built a slender lead, the game began to grow in physicality. Unfortunately, mid-way through the third quarter Brown became incensed at what he perceived to be an overly physical offensive foul from Goga Bitadze. When the referee’s allowed the foul to go unpunished, Brown decided to take matters into his own hands.

“They missed a call, it was pretty obvious, they even said it after the game – they reviewed it, offensive foul. That’s a bid dude, I felt like he was trying to put something behind that, trying to send a message. That’s why I was upset. You can’t miss a call like that, officiating got me that tech,” Brown told the media following the game.





Brown is usually a reserved character and isn’t known for getting physical with his opponents, yet he took exception with the incident and felt the need to physically retaliate. The technical foul isn’t what cost the Celtics the game but was emblematic of their struggles on the second night of a back-to-back.

Boston Heading Into a Big Week

Following the Celtics’ nine-game win streak, the team lost their final game before the All-Star break to the Detroit Pistons and returned to winning ways against the Brooklyn Nets on February 24 before defeating the Pistons on February 26.

Now, having won two of their last four games, the Celtics head into a defining week of their schedule. While Boston’s level of play has certainly risen since the turn of the year, their level of opponent has been rather flattering. But, with games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, and a Brooklyn Nets team that projects to have a fully healthy roster, we will see exactly how far the Celtics have come under Udoka.

The Celtics have the fourth-toughest schedule remaining by opponent winning percentage, per @tankathon. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 28, 2022

Of course, we’re not expecting the Celtics to rattle off three huge wins one after another, but we will have a much clearer picture of this team’s chances in the post-season once these contests are in the history books.

As usual, Brown and Jayson Tatum will be integral to the team’s chances of success, but the more pressing question is surrounding the team’s supporting cast. Sure, we know Boston’s rotations are switchable and defensively sound, but can they provide the team with the offensive firepower to take down some of the league’s better units? It won’t be long until we have an answer to that question.

Brown Having a Strong Season

After coming under increasing scrutiny to begin the year, and finding his name floated in trade rumors, Brown has bounced back strong and is enjoying an impactful stretch of play for the Celtics.

Over 49 regular-season games, the Georgia native is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per night on 34.8% three-point shooting and 46.2% from the field. It’s worth noting that Brown missed most of the team’s preseason due to COVID and has also missed time with a hamstring injury, so he’s had multiple spells away from the team and has had to ramp up his production as the season has rolled along.

This was a heck of a pass by Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/aqkctX80Gl — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 28, 2022

Brown’s missed games are one of the primary reasons he likely missed out on an All-Star selection, which is fair within itself, but his production in recent weeks is definitely at All-Star level which bodes well for the Celtics moving forwards.

While the six-foot-six wing has struggled for stretches of the year, he’s re-established himself as the team’s de facto second option behind Tatum, and the duo is playing exceptionally well off one another. But with such a big week ahead of the team, we’re going to see what a Brown and Tatum-led team is capable of.