Jaylen Brown’s Future With Celtics Called Into Question: Insider

In a January 3 The Athletic story, Jared Weiss delved into Jaylen Brown‘s future with the Boston Celtics. Brown could be eligible for a five-year, $290.3 million supermax should he qualify for an All-NBA team this season. Weiss believes that if he receives such an honor because of what could happen in free agency if he doesn’t.

“The Celtics’ best hope may actually be for him to trigger the supermax, just so they don’t have to worry about him testing free agency. Because if he doesn’t want to sign it, it’s time to make the move they have passed up for half a decade now. I’d expect he’ll sign,” Weiss said.

Weiss also mentioned Brown’s injury history as a possible issue going forward but brings up that the Celtics wouldn’t be able to simply replace him should he leave.

“Brown’s injury history is a moderate concern, but there isn’t much to fear that his career could fall apart during this contract. He’s an All-Star, and this is the price of those players. How could Boston get another player near his caliber if he leaves in free agency? Few stars in the league have had to deal with the rumors about their place in the franchise like Brown. Would Boston really test his loyalty?”

Weiss also previewed what Brown’s next contract could look like.

“Though players rarely prefer fewer guaranteed years, a four-year deal would allow him to hit free agency for his (presumably) last big contract at age 31 instead of 32. The drop-off from your prime tends to happen around that age, so every year counts. He’ll likely push for a player option on the final year of a five-year deal with Boston, so he’d still be able to time his market to his liking.”

Weiss on Possible Cam Reddish Trade

In his mailbag, Weiss was asked if the Celtics should consider trading Payton Pritchard for Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. Weiss made it clear that he does not believe Reddish would fit well with the Celtics’ culture.

“Reddish has underwhelmed everywhere he’s gone for his effort and consistency, so I don’t see the Celtics taking away someone who brings those things to welcome that in. Stevens’ front office has prioritized personality fit and work ethic in its acquisitions over the past few years, and he doesn’t fit that bill. Hopefully, he can rehab his image somewhere, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening in New York,” Weiss said.

In 20 games this season, Reddish has averaged 8.4 points while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three. Reddish last played on December 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown Sounds Off on Thunder Loss

After the Celtics lost to the Thunder 150-117, Brown did not sugarcoat anything during his postgame interview.

“We got our ass kicked. That’s what happened,” Brown said. “You come out. You take it for granted. That’s what happens. We probably had it coming to us. We came out the last couple of games. We pick and choose when we want to play. We wasn’t connected, and didn’t have each other’s backs out there. No helpside defense. We didn’t guard our yard. Those young boys came out, and they made us look bad. They embarrassed us.”