Brad Stevens & Danny Ainge Give Telling Update on Jayson Tatum

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has missed each of the last three games after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. In his absence, the Boston Celtics have amassed an underwhelming 1-2 record, including a two-game skid.

On the heels of an eight-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Boston has now dropped to third in the East. They will look to turn things around on Friday by evening their mini-series with the Sixers, potentially with the help of Tatum.

Tatum ’50-50′ for Friday; Celtics to Limit his Minutes in Return?

Coach Brad Stevens joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Wednesday for his weekly interview, providing an update on Tatum’s status moving forward.

“Jayson was able to go do his testing and everything else — all the physiological testing you have to do, yesterday,” Stevens said. “So he’ll be able to be on the court in Boston a little bit today.”

In terms of what that means for Tatum’s much-awaited return to game action, Stevens sounds hopeful about the prospect. Yet, the head coach noted that his status for Friday’s game against Philly very much remains in the air at this point.

“I don’t know what that means over the next couple of days,” Stevens said. “I think that there would be a chance that he would join us for Friday, but I would say at best that’s 50-50.”