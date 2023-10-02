Jayson Tatum Bids Farewell to Ex-Celtics Robert Williams & Malcolm Brogdon

After the Boston Celtics had traded Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum took to Instagram to say goodbye to his two former teammates.

First, Tatum said goodbye to Brogdon, praising him for his professionalism and wishing the best for the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

“True professional, nothing but love and respect for this guy. Best of luck this year,” Tatum wrote via his personal Instagram story.

Then, Tatum expressed his gratitude for Williams, who he has played with since 2018, talking about how hard it was to see him go while also acknowledging that its part of the business.

“This one hurt. My brotha right here. Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything. Super proud of the player you have become and excited to see how far you take it. Keep striving to be special and never change who you are. My dawg 4L (for life) till we link up again. Nothing but love.”

Jayson Tatum shares a heartfelt goodbye to Rob Williams and Malcolm Brogdon on Instagram pic.twitter.com/9Xy56aETbz — Cameron Tabatabaie 🎃 (@CTabatabaie) October 2, 2023

Tatum has had to say goodbye to some of his longest-tenured teammates this offseason, including Williams, Marcus Smart, and Grant Williams. The Celtics let them go in their efforts to win another banner, but that doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye.

Malcolm Brogdon Preferred New Start: Report

The Athletic’s Shams Charania gave the full details on the Jrue Holiday-Celtics trade, which included that Brogdon was unhappy after almost being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers to the point where he would have liked the Celtics to have traded him.

“This also brings resolution to the Brogdon saga, who was aggrieved after a deal to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers fell through during Porziņģis trade talks in June. Brogdon, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, preferred a fresh start elsewhere after nearly being traded,” Charania wrote in an October 1 story.

The NBA may be a business, but players are capable of taking it personally when their teams try to trade them. In Brogdon’s case, not only did the Celtics try to trade him, but they had a deal in place before the Clippers backed out. That can be difficult to get over. The Celtics not only took care of it but got an upgrade in their backcourt.

Celtics Want to Extend Jrue Holiday: Report

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics not only pursued Holiday vigorously in a trade but also that they hope to agree to a long-term deal.

The Celtics were an aggressive suitor for Holiday, 33, and are expected to work to sign him to a long-term deal with free agency looming in the summer of 2024,” Wojnarowski wrote in an October 1 story.

Losing Holiday after trading both Brogdon and Williams, along with the assets that they gave up, would not be a good look for the Celtics. However, extending him might be tricky since the Celtics will likely keep the Celtic above the NBA’s second tax apron factoring Jaylen Brown’s extension, Kristaps Porzingis’ extension, and Jayson Tatum’s future extension about to kick in.

However, if the Celtics don’t care about that, then it shouldn’t be a problem.