Rebuilding Team ‘Thinks Highly’ of Potential Celtics TPE Target: Report

The Boston Celtics currently have two trade exceptions that they could use to fill in some of the remaining spots on their roster: The $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez and the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception. One player they could target with either one of those exceptions is Jarred Vanderbilt of the Utah Jazz.

Vanderbilt is coming off a breakout year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he averaged career-bests across the board during the 2021-22 season. His averages of 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals a game were all career-highs for him.

Play

Jarred Vanderbilt: Best of 2021-22 NBA Season | Constant Energy Every Single Game | V8 THE GREAT SUBSCRIBE » bit.ly/WolvesYTSub Track the Pack Playlist » youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyzNV4-MntvkOReByK4HoclP_7qsnYtke Stay connected with all things Timberwolves: TWITTER » twitter.com/Timberwolves INSTAGRAM » instagram.com/timberwolves/ FACEBOOK » facebook.com/MNTimberwolves #NBA #Minnesota #Timberwolves #Wolves #RaisedByWolves #KAT #AnthonyEdwards #DLo #DAngeloRussell 2022-06-09T21:14:40Z

Vanderbilt was included in Minnesota’s trade package that was sent to Utah for Rudy Gobert. With Utah trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have signaled that they are starting to scratch. Vanderbilt is slated to make $4.3 million for the 2022-23 season, according to Spotrac, so the Celtics could use either the Hernangomez or Schroder TPE to acquire him.

While Vanderbilt could fill in for the void left by the injured Danilo Gallinari, do the Jazz want to trade the 23-year-old? Brian Robb of MassLive revealed the inside scoop in his mailbag on September 6.

“League sources tell MassLive that the Jazz think highly of the cheap young power forward acquired as part of the Rudy Gobert deal. He would certainly help fill the Gallinari absence in the frontcourt depth, but his youth makes him a player that’s not as readily available as other veterans.”

At 23 years old, Vanderbilt fits the Jazz’ rebuilding timeline.

Robb’s Thoughts on Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay is another player the Celtics could target with the Hernangomez TPE. At 6’8” and best known as a scorer, Gay could potentially fill in for the injured Gallinari. Gay is slated to make $6.1 million for the 2022-23 season, according to Spotrac. Robb gave his thoughts on the prospect of getting Gay.

“The 36-year-old spent time with Ime Udoka in San Antonio but fell out of Utah’s rotation entirely at the end of last season. Boston could simply absorb him into a trade exception for a second-round pick in all likelihood, but there’s no sign here that Gay could be a major contributor in Boston after failing to get on the floor in the postseason for a first-round out last postseason. Given that Gay has guaranteed money on his deal for next season as well, I’d expect Brad Stevens to steer clear of a veteran on the decline.”

While acquiring Gay via trade may not be in the cards, Gay could potentially be waived by Utah if they want him out of there. If that were to be the case, Boston could look to get him via free agency if that was to be the case.

Noah Vonleh’s Contract Details Released

The Celtics may very well simply look at who they have on the roster now to fill the void left by Gallinari, like former lottery pick Noah Vonleh. Keith Smith of CelticsBlog reported the details of Vonleh’s deal with the team on September 8.

Noah Vonleh's contract with the Boston Celtics is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, a league source tells @celticsblog & @spotrac. Vonleh's deal won't count against the cap/tax unless he makes the opening night roster. It would then convert to a standard non-guaranteed deal. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 8, 2022

Vonleh has been a journeyman since coming into the NBA in 2014. Since being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, Vonleh’s had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Brooklyn Nets.

His career averages are 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.4 blocks. His career shooting percentages are 45.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three.

Play

Noah Vonleh 16 Points/3 Blocks Full Highlights (11/21/2018) Noah Vonleh contributed mightily to the Knicks' toppling of the Celtics with his slow-release three-pointers, his positively DEMONIC rejections of wimpy leprechaun shots, and, confusingly, a pump-fake-three-to-step-in-midrange-jimbo that left me feeling feelings that I haven't felt in a long time. Is Vonleh finally breaking out? Maybe? Sort of? Does sixteen points really count as "breaking… 2018-11-22T16:35:44Z

He did not play throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season.