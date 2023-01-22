Joe Mazzulla Heaps Praise on Celtics Impending Free Agent After Career Night

Grant Williams continues to impress for the Boston Celtics this season, further building his value ahead of hitting restricted free agency in the summer.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ hard-fought win over the Toronto Raptors on January 21, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla heaped praise onto Williams for his all-action display.

"He was the trigger for us." Joe Mazzulla talks Grant Williams big performance vs. Raptors pic.twitter.com/mUgaAvn0qz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2023

“He was great tonight, man. He was the trigger for us. Him, Al, Rob, those bigs, they trigger the offense for us because they’re the ones that notice the coverage solution, and they’re the ones that get us to the next action. And so, Grant was huge tonight, in our coverage solution, in our trigger to get to the next read, the next action, he did a great job for us,” Mazzulla said.

Williams was one of the most impactful members of the Celtics rotation against the Raptors, ending the game with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block while shooting 53.8% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the three-point line.

Exec Reveals Teams Would ‘Love’ To Acquire Grant Williams

In December 2022, an Eastern Conference Executive discussed Grant Williams’ current contract situation with Heavy On Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity. During the conversation, the executive noted how multiple teams would love to acquire the impending free-agent, but ultimately, he is likely to remain in Boston.

3 @Celtics scored 20+ points tonight as Boston won their 9th straight game 🍀 Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

Malcolm Brogdon: 23 PTS, 7 REB

Grant Williams: 25 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/Y7yfcGBOkR — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2023

“The Heat would love to get a hold of Grant Williams. But you know what? We all would. He is absolutely their kind of player, a tough and annoying and relentless defender who can also shoot. So, mutual interest, sure. Who would not want to go play for Erik Spoelstra on South Beach? But the Celtics are not trading him, and when the summer comes, the Heat won’t have the money to sign him. They can have all the interest they want. It is almost impossible for them to bring Williams in,” The executive said.

In 46 games this season, Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.9% from the perimeter, strengthening his case as one of the best three-and-d wings in the league.

Grant Williams Is Betting On Himself

During a November 2 interview with Stadium’s Shams Charania, Williams shared the mindset he had when entering the current season following the failed contract negotiations with the Celtics front office.

Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with @Stadium: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked…You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2022

“For me, like yeah it was a disappointment. But, you know how much you’ve worked, you let your work show. And, who knows? You may be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place. So, for me, that’s the confidence I have walking into it is saying like ‘you let your craft show where you are, and where you will be in the future,’” Williams said.

Given his continued improvements over the last 18 months, it would be fair to assume the Celtics will do everything in their power to retain Williams beyond the current season, and fortunately, given his status as a restricted free agent, the team will be able to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.