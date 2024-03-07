Celtics Champion Gives Jrue Holiday ‘Most Credit’ for Historical Offense

Jrue Holiday does not put up the scoring numbers that other players on the Boston Celtics do. However, former Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine explained on the March 5 episode of “The Lowe Post” why Holiday deserves the lion’s share of the credit for how well Boston’s offense has played.

“I give Jrue Holiday the most credit for our offense being the best in the history of the NBA only because he’s willing to make sacrifices for the rest of the guys and for the rest of the team. And maybe because he already has that chip in his back pocket, and he just wants another one,” Scalabrine said, per NBA on ESPN’s YouTube Channel.

Scalabrine also added what might be Holiday’s motive for thriving as well as he has in his role. Even if it is, that doesn’t take away what he’s done in Scalabrine’s eyes.

“Maybe because on April 1, he’s up for a $40, $50 million extension, whatever it is. But Holiday is the guy, in my opinion, that has made the most sacrifices for this team, and that’s why I think our offense has worked so well.”

Jrue Holiday won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, while Scalabrine won one with the Celtics in 2008.

Jrue Holiday Wants to Stay With Celtics

As Scalabrine alluded to, Jrue Holiday can’t discuss an extension with the Celtics until April. However, Holiday expressed his desire to stick around while talking with MassLive’s Brian Robb.

“I’d like to be here,” Holiday told Robb in a January 26 story. “I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable, loving the guys, loving the organization, and loving the city.”

Despite his role being smaller with the Celtics, Holiday added that he’s comfortable with what he has in Boston.

“I think everybody kind of knows we’re set, and we’re set for a long period,” Holiday said. “No matter what happens, you are going to come back here with the same guys for the most part. Things happen but I think you lock into that, being able to have that comfortability and just kind of that pressure off of you about what’s next.”

Holiday is 34 years old, so his next multi-year contract could very well be his last. However, a smaller role with less usage could lead to extended effectiveness as a player.

Jrue Holiday Talks About ‘Honor’ in Playing in Olympics

Jrue Holiday played on the USA Men’s Basketball Team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In that time, Holiday also played with Jayson Tatum. Holiday has been selected in the player pool to represent the country in the 2024 Olympics.

On March 1, Holiday talked about the prospect of playing in the Olympics again. He’d play for more reasons than just representing USA.

“It’s always an honor to represent your country,” Holiday told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “Obviously, I do it for my country, but I do it for my family. I think everybody here knows my wife. She’s the rockstar in our household.”

Holiday playing in the Olympics could potentially impact future talks about his extension with the Celtics.