9-Time Star Calls Celtics’ Jrue Holiday ‘Toughest Player to Score on’

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has a reputation for being one of the best defenders of his era. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who explained this in his own podcast, is among the players who respect his defense.

When asked point blank on the March 11 episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” who is the most difficult player to score on, George didn’t take much time to explain why it was Holiday.

“Toughest player to score on? Probably Jrue,” George said. “Jrue got locks. He’s strong as shit. He’s quick, and he loves to play defense. That is the worst trait that you can go up against: somebody that loves to play defense. Those are always the toughest matchups for me offensively when the guys are super shorter than me.”

George then elaborated on what makes puts Holiday on “another level,” citing his “anticipation,” “instincts,” that he “knows your tendencies,” which all makes him “like a cerebral defender.”

Holiday has made the NBA All-Defense team for the last five of the last six years. In that span, he’s made three first-team appearances – 2018, 2021, and 2023 – and two second-team appearances – 2019 and 2022.

George has made the All-Star team nine times throughout his career, making it in 2013 and 2014, then from 2016 to 2019, then making it in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Jrue Holiday Credited for Historic Celtics Offense

Though Holiday has a reputation as a defender, he’s proven himself to be a good fit for the Celtics offensively too. Holiday is shooting a career-high 44.6% from three, which has played a role in how the Celtics have the highest offensive rating, scoring 121.3 points per 100 possesons, per NBA.com.

Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine gave Holiday credit for his part in how good the Celtics’ offense has turned out on the March 5 episode of “The Lowe Post.”

“I give Jrue Holiday the most credit for our offense being the best in the history of the NBA only because he’s willing to make sacrifices for the rest of the guys and for the rest of the team. And maybe because he already has that chip in his back pocket, and he just wants another one,” Scalabrine said, per NBA on ESPN’s YouTube Channel.

Scalabrine also noted that Holiday may be financially motivated to play the way he has in Boston’s offense.

“Maybe because on April 1, he’s up for a $40, $50 million extension, whatever it is. But Holiday is the guy, in my opinion, that has made the most sacrifices for this team, and that’s why I think our offense has worked so well.”

Jrue Holiday Won’t Play Against Trail Blazers

The Celtics will play against the Trail Blazers on March 11. While Kristaps Porzingis will be out with an injury, it turns out Holiday will miss the game too.

The Celtics’ official X account reported that Holiday will miss the game due to left knee tedinopathy.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE

Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy) – OUT

Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE

Derrick White – AVAILABLE

Holiday has appeared in 58 of the Celtics 63 games. Factoring the game he will miss, at this rate, Holiday is on pace to play 74 games for the Celtics. That would be the most games he’s played since the 2017-18 season with the Pelicans where he played 81.

There have been no indications that his latest injury will be a problem going forward.