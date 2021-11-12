Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trades 2-Time All-Star to Celtics for Multiple Starters

By all accounts, the Boston Celtics scoffed at the idea of swapping budding superstar Jaylen Brown in a trade for disgruntled reigning All-Star Ben Simmons — and understandably so. However, what if they entered the Simmons trade talks, not as a way to land the disgruntled guard, but rather a way to help facilitate him elsewhere?

In another potential layer to the Simmons saga, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has proposed a “blockbuster to end all blockbusters.” In Buckley’s hypothetical, Simmons finds greener pastures in Minnesota, as the Timberwolves find themselves a new lead-guard. In return, Philly lands the highly sought-after Brown, while the Celtics solidify their frontcourt with one of the league’s premier big men. Here’s how the three-team proposal shapes up:

Boston Celtics receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, C



Philadelphia 76ers receive: Jaylen Brown, G/F Patrick Beverley, G



Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Ben Simmons, G/F Robert Williams III, C Matisse Thybulle, G Jaden Springer, G 2022 first-round pick (from PHI)



Boston’s Motivation…

According to Buckley, it’s actually quite simple, they’d be “Walking away with the best player in the deal, or at least the one who best complements Tatum.”

“As good as Brown is — and he’s pounding on the door to greatness—there’s plenty of overlap with him and Tatum, and there aren’t many ways they can help each other,” the B/R columnist proclaimed. “Towns, on the other hand, could run countless pick plays with Tatum and empty the arsenal with rolls to the rim, pops to the perimeter or quick kicks to open shooters.”

Towns, who is no stranger to trade chatter, has been his usual stat-stuffing self this season, averaging 22.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. However, despite his efforts, the T’Wolves own a record of just 3-7 on the season — the fifth-worst record in all of basketball. On the heels of a sixth-consecutive loss, and hosting just one postseason appearance over his NBA career, the 25-year-old New Jersey native recently voiced some frustration.

“Just want to win. I can’t elaborate too much on that,” Towns said following a 13-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, via the Star Tribune. “I just want to win. We got to play to get our respect. We’re just not getting it.”

Unloading Time Lord & Brown?

Losing Robert Williams certainly isn’t ideal. The two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year is an evolving talent who continues to grow the more run he gets. Playing 12-plus more minutes per game this season when compared to last, Williams is averaging career highs in both points (10.6) and rebounds (8.8). However, as good as Williams can become, swapping him for an established All-Star in Towns, just one year Williams’ senior, would be hard to pass up — even if Brown is included in the deal.

Don’t expect the Celtics to give up on the Brown-Tatum combo just yet. Despite their lapses together, there is simply too much promise there to not let things play out fully. However, if the star-studded tandem continues to put forth uneven play alongside one another when Williams becomes eligible to be moved in late-January, things could certainly get interesting.