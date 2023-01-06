Celtics Reach Conclusion on Kemba Walker Reunion After Tatum’s Plea

After Tim MacMahon of ESPN tweeted that the Dallas Mavericks were waiving former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum strongly hinted at a desire for a reunion in Boston when he quote-tweeted MacMahon with an eyeballs emoji and two green clovers.

After the Celtics traded Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs on January 5, they opened up a roster spot, so it is possible that they could sign him after he clears waivers. However, Jay King of The Athletic reported that the Celtics are not interested in reuniting with Walker due to their guard depth.

“Despite Tatum’s apparent willingness to recruit Walker, a team source indicated a reunion is highly unlikely, pointing out that the Celtics don’t need a small guard,” King said.

King also explained why the Celtics would not be interested in a second go-round with Walker.

“Behind a deep backcourt that includes Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon, they also have Payton Pritchard, who has rarely played when the team is fully healthy but has proven capable when given the opportunity. At 24, Pritchard still has a level of upside that Walker does not.”

If Kemba were to sign with the Celtics, it’d be hard to see how he would get any playing time.

Jayson Tatum Speaks Highly of Walker

Several Celtics spoke highly of Walker to King, including Tatum. Tatum revealed to King that he still talks to Walker while ranking him among the best teammates he’s ever had.

“Kemba is a special, special person,” Tatum told King. “Somebody I talk to on the regular. Without a doubt one of the best teammates, if not the best teammate, I’ve probably ever had. You guys know he’s just the best, happiest guy, always got a smile on his face. I valued that time, that two years that we spent together. We’re locked in for life after that.”

Tatum played with Walker on Team USA in 2019 before playing with him on the Celtics from 2019 to 2021. Since the Celtics traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021, Walker has since spent time with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Mavericks.

Grant Williams and Marcus Smart Praise Walker

Grant Williams and Marcus Smart also praised Walker for his impact as a teammate when they played together.

“He brought a sense of ease to the team,” Smart told King. “That positive energy that he had, on top of being the player that he was and is — he’s a great player — when you bring that type of mentality in where you get along with everybody, you’re talking to everybody and it’s genuine, it helps to ease the team.

“And that’s what Kemba brought. That’s who he is. No matter where he’s at, he’s always going to bring that for you. When you’ve got a guy like that, you’ve gotta cherish it.”

Williams shared a similar sentiment when talking about Walker, who he lived with during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Every single day, he came in with a smile on his face,” Williams said. “I took that approach from him. Even when things were going wrong for him, he’d make sure to look around at others around him and make sure that they were OK. He’s a great person, a great human. I don’t think there’s an ill word that’s ever been said about him.”