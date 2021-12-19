Kemba Walker Calls Out Knicks After Big Game vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics sent the New York Knicks home with a loss on Saturday, December 18. Yet, Kemba Walker’s return to his old stomping grounds still managed to feel very much like a win for the four-time All-Star.

It may have taken a massive COVID-19 outbreak and nine players stripped from the Knicks lineup, but head coach Tom Thibodeau finally turned back to Walker vs. the Cs. Both he and fellow ex-Celtic Evan Fournier got the start in their first game back in Boston since their departure this past offseason. Fournier led the charge, dropping a game-high 32 points, while Walker wasn’t far behind, pitching in a season-high 29 points, six rebounds and three assists in his first game action since November 26.

KEMBA WALKER IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/V0a1diSKYY — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 19, 2021

Afterward, Walker made no qualms about his feelings about how things have played out in New York this season. Asked whether he’d like to remain with the Knicks, the 31-year-old Bronx native told reporters, “I hate it. I want to play,” via ESPN.

He later added, “I don’t know. So it is what it is — I don’t know what the future holds, you know? I do feel like I have a lot to give still. I don’t know. That’s up to these guys.”

"I hate it. I want to play." Kemba Walker on not playing previous 10 games for #Knicks after scoring 29 points vs. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/3tGWOnF2dd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2021

Walker: ‘I Should Be Playing’

Prior to being benched in favor of journeyman Alec Burks, Walker averaged just 11.7 points and 3.1 assists over 20 games — a far cry from the 19.9/4.8 stat line he averaged during his 99-game tenure with the Celtics. While Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakley reported at the time of his benching, that “multiple league sources believe that New York will look to trade Walker,” actually finding a trade suitor has proven somewhat tricky for the Knicks.

“There is no interest league-wide in taking on Kemba Walker according to multiple sources,” per Matt Moore of Action Network. “Walker was benched to try and kickstart the Knicks, a move that has failed, but the league consensus is that Walker’s knees represent too much of a risk even if his play with New York and Boston was more about situation.”

There’s no denying that Walker has slowed down in recent years — at least in terms of consistency. Lower body injuries have begun to take a toll on the once highly-explosive point guard. Walker’s inability to play back-to-back nights on a regular basis is certainly not helping his cause either. However, as he showcased against his former team, the UConn product still has some juice left in the tank and he’ll be the first to let you know about it.

“I know I should be playing, so no question. It feels great,” Walker said. “But whatever situation I’m in, I’m gonna stay locked in, stay prepared. Whatever the team needs from me, I’ll be there for them.”

Payton Pritchard on Kemba

One of the players the Celtics were expected to lean on this season after moving on from Walker was Payton Pritchard. However, thus far things haven’t gone quite as planned. The second-year pro has seen his minutes and statistical output take a major hit in 2021-22, including his 3-point percentage, which has dropped 7.2%. However, much like Walker’s performance on Saturday night, Pritchard stepped up to the plate for a shorthanded Celtics team, making the case for more minutes. The former Oregon standout knocked down 4-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc, on his way to a 16-point, three-assist performance against the Knicks.

Yet despite his impressive play, Pritchard made it a point to give a tip of the hat to his former teammate and mentor.

“Definitely happy for him. First of all, Kemba’s a great person, number one. Great leader. I could never say anything bad about him because he carried himself so great. Second, his work ethic. What he did daily, taking care of his body, I learned so much from him. How it is to be a pro at that level. For me it was just a great person to look at and follow,” Pritchard said of Walker. “Players that work hard and do things the right way, they deserve games like that.”

