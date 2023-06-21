Insider Reveals How Kristaps Porzingis-Celtics Trade Could Affect Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of a pretty sizable shakeup. Following the report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Celtics are “closing in” on acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported what that probably means for Grant Williams.

“According to multiple league sources, the completion of the Porzingis deal would likely mean that Grant Williams’s time in Boston has come to an end,” Himmelsbach wrote via his personal Twitter.

Brian Robb of MassLive added to this, saying that the Celtics will look into possible sign-and-trade options involving Williams.

“A Grant Williams sign-and-trade is still a possibility in the wake of a potential Porzingis deal, per a league source. Look for the team to keep their options open with him as a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer next week,” Robb wrote via his personal Twitter.

With all indications being that Porzingis is headed to Boston, Williams sticking around does not make much sense since he would likely be fourth on the depth chart behind Porzingis, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III.

What the Trade Means for Payton Pritchard

Following Charania’s initial report that the Celtics were discussing a trade for Porzingis, Robb explained how trading Brogdon for Porzingis could affect Payton Pritchard’s future with the Celtics.

“Boston would likely retain Payton Pritchard in such a scenario as he would slot into a reserve guard position if Brogdon were dealt unless the Wizards insisted on his inclusion in a deal,” Robb wrote.

Pritchard’s role was heavily reduced after the Celtics acquired Brogdon last season. Pritchard appeared in a career-low 48 games for the Celtics this season, and most of the games he appeared in were either when games were already decided or if one of Brogdon, Marcus Smart, or Derrick White was not playing.

On June 1, The Athletic’s Jay King reported that Pritchard was hoping to get traded after spending most of the season on the bench.

“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth. Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards?”

Danilo Gallinari Expected to Be Included in Trade

With all the reports surrounding the Celtics trading for Porzingis, multiple insiders reported that should a deal be agreed to, Danilo Gallinari is expected to be included.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports first reported Gallinari’s inclusion via his personal Twitter.

“Hearing that Danilo Gallinari is being included in the developing three-team trade talks between Boston, Los Angeles, and Washington, with Gallinari on track to head to the Wizards,” Fischer wrote.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote the same thing while adding other details about the discussed trade.

“Porzingis would opt-in to his $36M for 2023-2024 to make potential trade happen, but there are still outstanding issues to be completed before a deal can be reached. Boston’s Danilo Gallinari would be in (the) deal to Wizards too,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Robb then confirmed it himself while adding that it all depends on if and when the deal goes through, which it has yet to do.

“According to a league source, Boston is expected to include Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential three-team trade with the Wizards and Clippers that could land Kristaps Porzingis in Boston.”

Should the deal go through, Gallinari will have never played one game for the Celtics, which is sad since he grew up rooting for them.