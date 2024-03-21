LeBron James Takes Inadvertent Shot at Ex-Celtic Marcus Smart

LeBron James had some high remarks about the Boston Celtics‘ performance this season. While praising how well they’ve done with their new personnel, James inadvertently fired a shot at some of their former players, like Marcus Smart.

While ranting about how good Jayson Tatum is, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar added that the Celtics’ new additions have helped. Especially since, in his opinion, they got him for very little

“Like I said, personnel helps. Adding [Kristaps] Porziņģis and getting Jrue [Holiday] for a bag of Lays potato chips, that helps as well,” James said on “Mind the Game Pod w/JJ Redick,” in a clip aggregated by the X account “LeBronchitis.

LeBron speaks highly of Jayson Tatum in this clip Also says Celtics got “Porzingis and Jrue for a bag of Lays potato chips”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t7D07udN9r — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) March 19, 2024

The Celtics traded Smart in the trade that sent them Porzingis. The trade also included Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. Smart developed a reputation in Boston, which included making multiple NBA All-Defense teams and the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He also helped the Celtics reach their first NBA Finals since 2010.

The other players who were traded in those deals were Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III. All three have struggled with injuries this season, while Holiday and Porzingis have been available more often than they haven’t been.

Marcus Smart’s Thoughts on Celtics Trade

When Smart returned to Boston as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, he talked with reporters pre-game about the trade on February 4.

Play

“I understand business, and I understand this business, and I tell people to this day if it was me I would make the same business decision as well,” Smart said, per Celtics on CLNS Media Boston Sports Net’s YouTube Channel. “All I ask was that they could have given me a heads up or just a simple, ‘Hey, being here nine years, we just want to let you know this is what’s going on.’ Perfect. At the end of the day I’m a businessman as well. So that’s what it was, (where) the hurt really came from.”

Despite Smart’s shock at the trade, he said that he has nothing against anyone in the Celtics’ organization.

“I was able to keep my mind off of it,” Smart said. “There’s no ill will towards the organization, towards my teammates, towards the coaching staff. I love everybody. And I’m thankful to have had an opportunity to play with those guys.”

Smart has had an injury-plagued season, playing only 20 games for the Grizzlies.

Marcus Smart Ejected From Game He Didn’t Play

Smart has not played since January 9. However, that has not stopped him from making an impact on the game from the sideline, good or bad.

When the Grizzlies played against the Kings on March 18, Smart got himself ejected from the game for arguing with the referees.

That marked his first ejection since the Celtics traded him to the Grizzlies. With the Celtics, Smart was ejected 11 times over the nine years he played in Boston.

The Grizzlies went on to lose the game, 121-111. The loss gives them a record of 23-46. Smart has been one of the many players in Memphis who have suffered extensive injuries.